Saturday Night Rumble in the Stateline Features Hogs and Moose

ROCKFORD, Ill.-After a daring comeback fell just short last night against the Grand Rapids Griffins, Rockford steps back onto the ice tonight to face the Manitoba Moose at the BMO Center. Tonight is the eighth and final meeting of the season between the sides, and the Moose hold a 3-4-0-0 series edge through the first seven games.

Feb. 3 - Fleece Blanket Giveaway

The first 2,500 fans to Saturday's game will receive an IceHogs 25th season logo fleece blanket presented by BMO!

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 16-19-3-2, 37 points (5th, Central Division)

Manitoba: 15-24-1-0, 31 points (7th, Central Division)

Last Time Out vs. Moose (Jan. 30 - L 4-1)

Rockford dropped a 4-1 affair to Manitoba on Tuesday at the BMO Center. The Moose snatched an early lead with two goals in the first three minutes of regulation until Anders Bjork netted his eighth score of the season. Dawson Barteaux stole the show for Manitoba with two goals and an assist.

Last Game vs. Griffins (Jan. 30 - L 4-1)

Rockford tied the game at two different points in the third period to earn a point in overtime before falling 3-2 in a shootout to Grand Rapids on Friday night.

David Gust knotted things up at 1-1 halfway through the third frame, only to have Amadeus Lombardi steal the lead back for the Griffins five minutes later.

With an extra man on the ice and the goaltender pulled for a 6-on-4 advantage, Mike Hardman batted in a loose puck to even the score at 2-2 with 1:36 left in regulation.

An exhilarating overtime only featured one shot on goal, and then both goaltenders proved stalwart in the shootout until Austin Czarnik scored the only tally of the format to give Grand Rapids the win.

Banged Up

The IceHogs announced today that forward Anders Bjork has been placed in concussion protocol, retroactive Tuesday, Jan. 30. Forward Colton Dach and defenseman Wyatt Kaiser are also in concussion protocol for Rockford. Dach has missed the last 12 games for the Hogs and Kaiser has been sidelined for the last four. Rockford is also without the services of forward Kale Howarth who tore a wrist ligament, and is expected to miss another two weeks.

Strong PK

The IceHogs have been excellent on the penalty kill as of late and have allowed only one power-play goal in the last seven games. In that stretch, Rockford has killed off 16 of 17 shorthanded chances with the only power-play goal surrendered coming against Manitoba on Jan. 27. The Hogs' kill ranks 17th in the league at 81.7% and is operating at an 80% pace through seven games against the Moose this season.

Front Runners

To no surprise, scoring first and scoring early has been critical to Rockford's success this season. The IceHogs are the only team in the AHL with a perfect record (9-0-0-0) when leading after the first period. It should also be noted that the Hogs are tied for the fewest leads after one period this season with nine. Rockford is a sturdy 15-2-1-1 when scoring first in a game, but is also just 1-17-2-1 when allowing the first goal. The Hogs' .842 points percentage when scoring first ranks seventh in the AHL, but Rockford's 19 first goals ranks back at 20th in the AHL. The IceHogs have overcome deficits in the third period of five games this season to at least force overtime.

Homestand Starts...Now

Tonight vs. Grand Rapids is the third game in a nine-game homestand for the IceHogs, their longest home stretch of the season. All nine contests between tonight and Feb. 17 against Grand Rapids will be played at the BMO Center where the Hogs are 7-11-1-0 so far this season. During the stretch, Rockford will face Manitoba (three times), the Grand Rapids Griffins (twice), Texas Stars (twice), and Chicago Wolves (twice). The IceHogs are a combined 7-12-1-0 against those four opponents this season. February is the most home-friendly month that Rockford has on its calendar. Out of 11 total games in the month, nine are at home, and eight are home weekend dates.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 The365! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Sat., Nov. 4 at Manitoba: W 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Nov. 5 at Manitoba: W 4-1 - Recap, Highlights

Wed., Nov. 22 vs Manitoba: W 6-2 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Dec. 1 at Manitoba: L 2-4 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Dec. 3 at Manitoba: L 1-3 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Jan. 27 vs Manitoba: L 3-5 - Recap, Highlights

Tue., Jan. 30 vs Manitoba: L 1-4 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Feb. 3 vs Manitoba, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs Moose, All-time

30-34-3-3

