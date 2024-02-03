Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Henderson Silver Knights
February 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
Iowa Wild (14-25-1-2; 31 pts.) at Henderson Silver Knights (20-19-2-4; 46 pts.)
The Iowa Wild wrap up a pair of games against the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday at 9 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 2-5-0-0 (1-3-0-0 at Wells Fargo Arena, 1-2-0-0 at Henderson)
Last Time: Iowa lost 8-1 to Henderson on Friday night... The Silver Knights scored four times in the opening 11:03... Michael Milne scored Iowa's lone goal... Brendan Brisson scored twice for Henderson... Jakub Demek posted three points (1-2=3)... Jiri Patera stopped 29-of-30 shots to earn the win
2021-22: Iowa and Henderson did not play in 2022-23... The Wild and Silver Knights each split a pair of home games in 2021-22... Both games in Henderson were decided by a single goal while the contests in Iowa were decide by three goals or more
TEAM NOTES
SEASON SERIES: Henderson has scored the first goal in each of the three previous games against Iowa this season... Iowa has not scored a power-play goal against Henderson this season (0-for-9)... The Silver Knights are 6-for-12 on the man advantage against the Wild
SINGLE SCORERS: Friday's contest marked the 15th time this season that only one player has scored for Iowa... The Wild own one win, one overtime loss, and one shootout loss in those games
SPECIAL TEAMS STATS: Iowa's power play has not converted in four games (0-for-9)... Steven Fogarty scored Iowa's last power-play goal on Jan. 22 against Texas (3-2 W)... The previous season-long power play drought also lasted four games from Nov. 18 - 25 (0-for-11)
ABOUT THE HOSTS
Sheldon Rempal has seven points in his last three games (6-1=7)
Tyler Benson is riding a three-game point streak (1-3=4)
Henderson snapped a four-game winless skid on Friday night
The Silver Knights now have points in each of their last three contests (1-0-1-1)
11 Henderson players recorded multi-point games on Friday
