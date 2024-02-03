Iowa Loses 8-1 in Henderson

February 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







HENDERSON, Nev. - The Iowa Wild were unable to climb out of a four-goal first period hole and lost 8-1 to the Henderson Silver Knights at The Dollar Loan Center on Friday night. Michael Milne scored Iowa's only goal.

Byron Froese opened the scoring for Henderson with a forehand finish past the blocker of Jesper Wallstedt (21 saves) just 19 seconds into the contest.

Sheldon Rempal doubled the lead for the Silver Knights at 3:16 with a backdoor finish on a power play.

Brendan Brisson hammered home a one-timer off a face off to make the score 3-0 at 6:40.

Jakub Demek finished the first period scoring at 11:03 when he cleaned up a rebound at the side of the net.

Henderson outshot Iowa 13-10 in the opening 20 minutes.

Milne put Iowa on the board 3:38 into the middle frame. After Jake Lucchini sent the puck to the left point off a face off, Carson Lambos fired a shot toward the front of the net that careened to Milne in the slot. Milne stepped around the defense and fired a shot that beat Jiri Patera (29 saves).

Henderson answered at 16:25 of the second when Jett Jones scored on the back end of a give-and-go play with Demek.

Iowa entered the second intermission trailing 5-1. The Wild outshot the Silver Knights 19-18 through 40 minutes.

Matthew Wedman extended Henderson's lead to 6-1 at 10:47 of the third with a wrist shot from the left circle off the rush.

Brisson and Gage Quinney tallied power-play goals at 14:07 and 15:01 on a double minor penalty to cap the scoring.

Iowa outshot Henderson 30-29. The Wild went 0-for-3 with the man advantage while the Silver Knights were 3-for-4 on the power play.

Iowa and Henderson face off again on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 9 p.m.

For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.â¯

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.