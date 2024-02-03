P-Bruins Best Checkers for Sixth Straight Victory
February 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Charlotte, NC - The Providence Bruins bested the Charlotte Checkers 4-2 on Saturday night at Bojangles Coliseum for their sixth straight victory. Forward Fabian Lysell recorded a goal and an assist, while Justin Brazeau posted two assists. Dan Renouf, Jayson Megna, and Georgii Merkulov netted the other goals for the P-Bruins. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 35 shots to earn his 13th win of the season.
How It Happened
Fabian Lysell collected a puck in the right circle that squirted out from the slot and found the empty side of the wide-open net with a wrist shot, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 14:27 remaining in the first period. Brazeau and Mason Lohrei were credited with the assists.
Renouf hammered a one-timer from the right point that deflected off a defender and into the back of the net, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 11:26 to play in the first frame. Ian Mitchell was credited with the assist.
Zac Dalpe won the race to a loose puck at center ice and took it on a breakaway, where he fired a shot past the glove of the goaltender, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1 with 8:26 left in the second period.
53 seconds into the third period, Anthony Richard fed Megna the puck on a 2-on-1 while he was cutting to the net, before he backhanded a shot into the top shelf, extending the Providence lead to 3-1.
While on the power play, Lucas Carlsson's wrist shot from the point beat the goaltender over the left shoulder, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 3-2 with 16:39 remaining in the third period.
Brazeau backhanded a pass from behind the goal out between the circles, where Merkulov one-timed it past the stick of the goaltender, extending the Providence lead to 4-2 with 12:44 to play in the third frame. Lysell received a secondary assist.
Stats
Lysell and Megna have goals in back-to-back games.
Brazeau and Lysell both extended their point streaks to three games.
DiPietro stopped 35 of the 37 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 19 shots.
The Providence power play went 0-for-1, and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Hershey Bears on Friday, February 9 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.
