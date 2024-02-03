Morning Skate Report: February 3, 2024

HENDERSON, N.V. - The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Iowa Wild for the second half of their back-to-back. The Silver Knights look to make it a two-game win streak after Friday's 8-1 victory, a franchise record for goals scored in a game. It will also be Henderson's annual Cancer Awareness Knight, with the organization honoring the fight against cancer as well as all those who have battled the disease. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

MILESTONE MATCHUP

Friday's battle against the Wild was a night of milestones for the Silver Knights. The team not only set a franchise record for goals scored in a game - they also celebrated forward Jett Jones's first AHL goal and forward Sheldon Rempal's 100th AHL goal.

"There was a good play by [Brandon Hickey,] and then me and [Jakub Demek] went down and drove the net," said Jones after Friday's game. "I looked up and it was in the back of the net, that's all I remember. It was pretty awesome."

That fourth line was instrumental in the team's success, accounting for three of the team's eight tallies. Forward Jakub Demek was a force on that line, recording a three-point (1G, 2A) night.

"I think we started pretty well and the whole team played well," Demek added. "Our line was playing good...after a few tough losses, we figured out a way to win."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Forward Michael Milne scored the lone goal for the Wild in Friday's matchup, his second of the season. In his 10 games with Iowa this season, Milne has tallied 5 points (2G, 3A). This is Milne's second season with Iowa; he finished the 2022-23 season with 13 points (7G, 6A) in 57 games. He began his professional career after three seasons with the Winnipeg Ice of the WHL, completing his final year with 81 points (38G, 43A) in 68 games.

Goaltenders Jesper Wallstedt and Zane McIntyre have been splitting starts for the Wild, with Wallstedt getting the start in Friday's game. He allowed eight goals on 29 shots for a .724 save percentage. McIntyre has played 19 games, averaging 3.36 goals against with a .884 save percentage and a 3-11-3 record.

FURTHER NOTES

Christoffer Sedoff is week-to-week

Jake Bischoff is week-to-week

Adam Cracknell is week-to-week

Daniel D'Amato is day-to-day

