Roadrunners Roll 2-1 in San Diego

February 3, 2024









Tucson Roadrunners' Curtis Douglas on game night

(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: San Diego Gulls) Tucson Roadrunners' Curtis Douglas on game night(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: San Diego Gulls)

SAN DIEGO, CA - They sell you the whole seat in San Diego, but you only needed the edge tonight as the Tucson Roadrunners defeated the San Diego Gulls 2-1 on Friday night to improve to 27-13-1-1 on the year from San Diego, CA.

An early Tucson tripping minor would put the Roadrunners on a penalty kill just 2:23 into the first period. Austin Poganski would intercept a San Diego pass along the Gulls defensive blue line and beat the netminder giving Tucson a shorthanded goal and an early 1-0 lead in California. This goal was the fifth short-handed goal for Tucson this season. Poganski was unassisted on the play and picked up his 10th goal of the season. Tucson would be outshot 11-6 in the period and 36-25 on the night.

In the second frame, it would be San Diego who would find themselves doing the scoring. A Gulls goal at the 8:25 mark would knot the two teams up 1-1. Tucson would have a power-play opportunity late in the frame, but would come up empty. The story of the second period and the entire night was Tucson goalie Dylan Wells. Wells, who had 14 saves in the second period and ended the night as the First Star of The Game with 35 saves in the contest, all while earning his fourth win of the season.

A third period slashing minor on Tucson would give San Diego a power-play opportunity and early momentum in a 1-1 game. The Tucson penalty-kill unit, who boasts an 82.8% kill percentage, added to that total keeping San Diego away from the back of the net. The two teams would battle it out until the 13:49 mark when Curtis Douglas would find himself in front of the net receiving the rebound off a Cameron Hebig shot and putting it in the back of the net. Douglas was assisted by Hebig and Travis Barron on the play, scoring his second goal of the season and first game-winning goal of the season.

"We knew coming into it that they've (San Diego) been playing well lately and I'm proud of how we battled and took the two points. We're taking it one game at a time and every point matters" said Goalie Dylan Wells after Tucson's 2-1 win on Friday night.

