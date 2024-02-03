Power Play Nets Two, Hogs Fall in Extra Time for Second Straight Night

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Two power-play goals and a solid performance in goal from Jaxson Stauber were not enough to top the Manitoba Moose as Rockford dropped its sixth straight game after a 3-2 overtime final on Saturday night. The power-play goals from Brett Seney and Ryder Rolston were enough to send Rockford into a second straight overtime game and earn a point in the Central Division standings. Jeff Malott scored the game-winner in overtime. Stauber made 22 saves on 25 shots.

Midway through the first period, Manitoba received a tripping penalty to give Rockford a power-play opportunity. Ryder Rolston created some space for himself with a pass to Filip Roos, sending the Manitoba defense away from Rolston. Roos quickly passed the puck to Rolston who sent a one-timer into the back of the net for a power-play goal (10:11). The strike was Rolston's fourth power-play tally of the season and his ninth overall to lead all Rockford rookies.

In the first minute of the second period, Manitoba evened the score when Nicholas Jones tapped a rebounded shot into the net (0:56). Rockford was then given a penalty on a slashing call and Manitoba used the man-advantage to take a 2-1 lead off the stick of Kristian Reichel (2:50).

Later in the second, Manitoba's C.J. Suess was sent to the penalty box for roughing to give Rockford their fourth power play of the night. After a faceoff in their defensive zone, the Moose cleared the puck to Jaxson Stauber. Stauber quickly passed the puck to Roos behind the net, and the defenseman sent a lead pass from Rockford's defensive end to Seney on the opposite blue line. On the breakaway, Seney snapped a shot past Thomas Milic and tied the game with another power-play goal (8:55). The power-play strike was Seney's eighth such goal on the season and his 12th overall.

The third period featured no change in score. 60 minutes of regulation did not lead to a winner and the game went into overtime for the second straight night at the BMO Center.

A little over a minute into the extra frame, Jeff Malott took advantage of an unfortunate bounce for Rockford and carried the puck from Mantioba's defensive end into the slot where he sent a wrist shot into the net to take the win (1:21).

Rockford returns to the BMO, after the AHL All-Star Break, on Friday, Feb. 9 as they host the Texas Stars. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

