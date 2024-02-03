Eagles Claim Sixth-Straight Win With 5-2 Triumph Over Reign

ONTARIO, CA. - Colorado forward Cal Burke netted a pair of goals, while forward Ivan Ivan and defenseman Brad Hunt also registered multi-point nights, as the Eagles won their sixth-consecutive contest with a 5-2 victory over the Ontario Reign on Friday. Goaltender Justus Annunen made 30 saves on 32 shots to earn the win in net, while Colorado finished the night going 1-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. The victory now moves the Eagles into a tie with the Abbotsford Canucks for fourth place in the AHL's Pacific Division.

After failing to convert on a power play opportunity, Colorado would finally connect during a stretch of 4-on-4 play, as forward Oskar Olausson streaked down the right-wing boards before cutting to the slot and lighting the lamp with a wrister. The goal was Olausson's 11th of the season and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge with 1:36 remaining in the first period.

Still leading 1-0 as the puck dropped on the middle frame, Colorado would get a quick boost from Burke, as he tracked down his own rebound in the low slot and swept the puck past Ontario goalie Aaron Dell, pushing the Eagles advantage to 2-0 at the 2:11 mark.

Burke would strike again when he took advantage of a modified breakaway from the blue line, as he tucked a shot past the outstretched leg of Dell, putting Colorado up 3-0 with 11:14 remaining in the second stanza.

The Reign would fight back at the 16:30 mark of the period, as defenseman Brandt Clarke camped out on top of the crease before deflecting a shot from the point into the back of the net. The goal was the rookie's eighth of the season and sliced the deficit to 3-1.

A power play would expand the Eagles lead, as forward Peter Holland smashed home a cross crease pass from Chris Wagner, giving Colorado a 4-1 advantage at the 8:22 mark of the third period.

Ontario would answer back just 57 seconds later when forward Colton Young tipped a shot from the blue line, sending it past Annunen and cutting the Eagles lead to 4-2.

As time wound down, the Reign would pull Dell in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Colorado forward Cedric Pare who would capitalize with an empty-netter, making it 5-2 with just 23 seconds left in the contest. Dell suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 20 shots.

