Wolf Pack Host Thunderbirds in Final Game Before All-Star Break

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will look to head into the All-Star break in style tonight as they welcome the Springfield Thunderbirds to town for the latest installment of the 'I-91 Rivalry'.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the sixth of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Thunderbirds this season and the third of five meetings at the XL Center. The Wolf Pack hold a 3-2 edge in the season series, having claimed victories on October 14th (3-1), November 15th (5-1), and November 24th (4-2).

The T-Birds prevailed in the most recent meeting, however, scoring a 3-1 win over the Wolf Pack at the MassMutual Center on December 27th. Turner Elson opened the scoring for the Wolf Pack, notching his third goal of the season 12:42 into the game. Vadim Zherenko would shut the Wolf Pack down from there, however, while Mikhail Abramov scored the game-winning goal 5:58 into the third period.

Jakub Vrana tied the game 2:25 into the second period, tipping in a Joseph Duszak shot, while Matthew Peca hit an empty net at 19:36 of the third period. Zherenko made 26 saves in the win and earned third-star honors.

The sides have split two prior meetings at the XL Center this season. Hartford's win came on November 15th, while the T-Birds prevailed on October 27th by a score of 5-2.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack picked up their third win in four outings on Friday night, winning a wild game 5-4 in overtime over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Joona Koppanen opened the scoring 2:09 in for the Pens, but the Wolf Pack responded by scoring four unanswered goals to take control.

Adam Sýkora tied the game at 9:59 of the first period, giving the Pack momentum after 20 minutes. Hartford scored the first three goals of the second period to go ahead, as Alex Belzile (4:12), Matthew Robertson (6:43), and Brennan Othmann (12:45) all scored.

Peter Abbandonato wrestled the momentum back late, scoring at 17:06 to make it 4-2. The Pens then controlled the third period, scoring twice to force overtime. Vinnie Hinostroza struck at 6:43 and 17:55 to tie the game 4-4.

49 seconds into overtime, however, Brett Berard scored his 14th goal of the season to give the Pack the win.

Berard leads the Wolf Pack in goals with 14 on the season. Belzile leads the team in points with 35 (12 g, 23 a), while Mac Hollowell leads the way in assists with 30.

Belzile (1 g, 1 a) was one of four Wolf Pack players to have a multi-point performance on Friday night. He was joined by Jake Leschyshyn (2 a), Nikolas Brouillard (2 a), and Matthew Robertson (1 g, 1 a).

Thunderbirds Outlook:

The Thunderbirds dropped their second straight decision on Friday night, falling 5-1 to the Bridgeport Islanders at the Total Mortgage Arena.

Cole Bardreau scored twice for the Isles, opening the scoring 2:39 into the game and ending it with an empty net tally at 18:21 of the third period. Matthew Maggio scored the game-winning goal, firing home his sixth goal of the season 7:32 into the game.

Hunter Skinner had the lone goal for the T-Birds, striking at 8:56 of the first period. Eetu Liukas and Carsen Twarynski also scored for the Isles in the win.

Adam Gaudette leads the Thunderbirds in both goals with 24 and points with 36 (24 g, 12 a). His 24 goals are tops in the AHL. Matthew Peca, meanwhile, leads the team in assists with 25.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Wolf Pack continue their homestand tonight! It's Women in Sports Night presented by Nissan, while the first 1,500 fans ages 12 and under will receive a Wolf Pack youth replica jersey.

Be sure to join us next Friday night, February 9th, when the Wolf Pack welcome the Islanders to town. The game will mark the 2,000th game in Wolf Pack franchise history!

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

