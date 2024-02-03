Silver Knights Blitz Past Wild in 8-1 Victory

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Iowa Wild, 8-1, Friday evening at The Dollar Loan Center. The Silver Knights jumped on the Wild early, scoring four goals in the first 12 minutes of the game.

Byron Froese scored the team's first goal just 19 seconds into the contest. He picked up a loose puck in the slot and found the net blocker side. Dysin Mayo and Layton Ahac were credited with the assists.

The Silver Knights then doubled their lead with a power-play goal from Sheldon Rempal. Froese passed the puck across the crease to Rempal where he slid it past the Iowa goaltender for the 100th of his AHL career. Gage Quinney collected the secondary assist on the play.

Henderson scored their third goal of the period on a Brendan Brisson one-timer. Brisson received the puck at the top of the faceoff circle from a Tyler Benson pass and blasted the puck into the top corner of the net. Ahac received his second assist of the night on the goal.

The Silver Knights made it a 4-0 lead off a goal by Jakub Demek. Demek jumped on a rebound after a scramble in front of the Iowa goal. Matthew Wedman and Daniil Miromanov were credited with the assists.

The Wild cut the lead to three when winger Michael Milne scored early in the second period.

Henderson re-extended the lead after Demek fed Jett Jones in the slot. He potted his first career AHL goal to make it 5-1. Brandon Hickey also picked up an assist on the goal.

Wedman scored Henderson's sixth of the night. He skated up the wing and fired it to the back of the net. Jones and Demek were given the assists.

Brisson scored his second of the game on the power-play to make it 7-1 lead. Benson and Miromanov earned their second assists of the night on the tally.

Quinney added his own power-play goal on a wrist shot to give Henderson their eighth goal of the game, a franchise record for goals in a single game. Mayo and Rempal picked up the assists.

The Silver Knights are back in action tomorrow night at The Dollar Loan Center as they take on the Iowa Wild for the second half of their back-to-back.

