Crunch Downed by Senators, 4-3, in Overtime
February 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Belleville Senators, 4-3, in overtime tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The Crunch pick up one point and move to 24-14-3-2 on the season and 0-1-1-1 in the eight-game season series against the Senators.
Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt turned aside 28-of-32 shots snapping his five-game winning streak. Mads Sogaard turned aside 37-of-40 in net for the Senators. The Crunch power play went 1-for-3, while the Senators had no man-advantages.
It was back-and-forth scoring during the first period. The Crunch opened it just 3:05 into the game. Cole Koepke was in the slot to tip in Devante Stephens's shot from the point. Halfway through the frame, the Senators tied it. Jacob Larsson fired the initial shot from the left point that was tipped first by Donovan Sebrango and then into the net by Josh Currie.
Syracuse regained their lead with a power-play goal late in the first period when Jack Thompson set up Koepke for a one-timer in the top of the right circle. Belleville responded yet again and a minute later, Jiri Smejkal evened the score as he one-timed a centering feed.
Smejkal potted his second of the game while streaking down the slot 3:32 into the third period to put Belleville on top. Three minutes later, Jack Finley wrapped around the back of the net and jammed the puck past Sogaard to knot the score, 3-3, and force overtime.
Angus Crookshank potted the game-winner for Belleville with 1:01 remaining in the overtime frame to take the victory.
The Crunch are back in action when they travel to face the Rochester Americans on Friday after the AHL All-Star Break.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Cole Koepke recorded his second two-goal game of the season tonight...The Crunch are 3-3 in overtime this season.
