Crunch Downed by Senators, 4-3, in Overtime

February 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Belleville Senators, 4-3, in overtime tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The Crunch pick up one point and move to 24-14-3-2 on the season and 0-1-1-1 in the eight-game season series against the Senators.

Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt turned aside 28-of-32 shots snapping his five-game winning streak. Mads Sogaard turned aside 37-of-40 in net for the Senators. The Crunch power play went 1-for-3, while the Senators had no man-advantages.

It was back-and-forth scoring during the first period. The Crunch opened it just 3:05 into the game. Cole Koepke was in the slot to tip in Devante Stephens's shot from the point. Halfway through the frame, the Senators tied it. Jacob Larsson fired the initial shot from the left point that was tipped first by Donovan Sebrango and then into the net by Josh Currie.

Syracuse regained their lead with a power-play goal late in the first period when Jack Thompson set up Koepke for a one-timer in the top of the right circle. Belleville responded yet again and a minute later, Jiri Smejkal evened the score as he one-timed a centering feed.

Smejkal potted his second of the game while streaking down the slot 3:32 into the third period to put Belleville on top. Three minutes later, Jack Finley wrapped around the back of the net and jammed the puck past Sogaard to knot the score, 3-3, and force overtime.

Angus Crookshank potted the game-winner for Belleville with 1:01 remaining in the overtime frame to take the victory.

The Crunch are back in action when they travel to face the Rochester Americans on Friday after the AHL All-Star Break.

Crunchables: Cole Koepke recorded his second two-goal game of the season tonight...The Crunch are 3-3 in overtime this season.

