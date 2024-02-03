Condors Top Stars
February 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (21-13-4, 46pts) scored twice in the second period and swept the Texas Stars (21-17-3, 45pts) 2-1 on Saturday. Jack Campbell stopped 36 of 37 and all 12 he faced in the third for his 10th win of the season. Lane Pederson (13th) matched Raphael Lavoie with his 13th goal of the season. Dino Kambeitz (4th) scored what proved to be the game winner in the second frame. Pederson has 15 points (7g-8a) in his last 13 games.
Bakersfield is now 14-3-3 (.775) in its last 20 games. The Condors improved to 3-0-1 on the season against the Stars.
UP NEXT: Raphael Lavoie represents the Condors at the AHL All-Star Classic tomorrow and Monday in San Jose. Bakersfield takes on the Barracuda next Friday at 7 p.m. for a $2 Beer Friday. Click here for tickets.
