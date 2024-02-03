Eagles Transactions --- Goaltender Justus Annunen Recalled by Colorado Avalanche

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Justus Annunen has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. Annunen has generated a record of 14-5-4 with the Eagles this season, complimented by a 2.65 goals-against average and .908 save-percentage. He has also appeared in one NHL game with Colorado, going 1-0 with a 4.00 GAA and .900 save-percentage.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound netminder went 22-10-8 with the Eagles last season, to go along with a 2.55 goals-against average and .916 save-percentage. Annunen also appeared in two NHL contests with Colorado last season, posting a record of 1-1-0 with a 3.58 GAA and .854 save-percentage.

A third-round pick of the Avalanche in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Annunen has played in 114 career AHL games with the Eagles, going 60-29-19 with a 2.76 GAA, .905 save-percentage and three shutouts.

