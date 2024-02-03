Eagles Transactions --- Goaltender Justus Annunen Recalled by Colorado Avalanche
February 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Justus Annunen has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. Annunen has generated a record of 14-5-4 with the Eagles this season, complimented by a 2.65 goals-against average and .908 save-percentage. He has also appeared in one NHL game with Colorado, going 1-0 with a 4.00 GAA and .900 save-percentage.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound netminder went 22-10-8 with the Eagles last season, to go along with a 2.55 goals-against average and .916 save-percentage. Annunen also appeared in two NHL contests with Colorado last season, posting a record of 1-1-0 with a 3.58 GAA and .854 save-percentage.
A third-round pick of the Avalanche in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Annunen has played in 114 career AHL games with the Eagles, going 60-29-19 with a 2.76 GAA, .905 save-percentage and three shutouts.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the San Diego Gulls on Saturday, February 3rd at 7:00pm MT at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
