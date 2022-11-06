Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Adam Beckman and Joseph Cramarossa from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forwards Adam Beckman and Joseph Cramarossa from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the team has placed forwards Jordan Greenway and Ryan Hartman on Injured Reserve.

Beckman, 21, has recorded six points (3-3=6), two penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-two rating in eight games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-1, 173-pound native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, made his NHL debut on Oct. 30, 2021, at Colorado and appeared in three games with Minnesota during the 2021-22 season, recording his first NHL point with an assist on Nov. 6, 2021, at Pittsburgh. Beckman collected 34 points (11-23=34), including four power-play goals (PPG), and 28 PIM in 68 games with Iowa last season. He owns 45 points (17-28=45) and 30 PIM in 85 career AHL games with Iowa. Beckman was selected by Minnesota in the third round (75th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft and will wear sweater No. 53 with the Wild.

Cramarossa, 30, has recorded four points (1-3=4) and 23 PIM in eight games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound native of Markham, Ontario, appeared in one game for Minnesota and totaled 19 points (10-9=19) and 62 PIM for Iowa during the 2021-22 season. Cramarossa has tallied 12 points (4-8=12) and 77 PIM in 64 career NHL games with the Anaheim Ducks (2016-17), Vancouver Canucks (2016-17) and Minnesota (2021-22). He has notched 110 points (50-60=110) and 605 PIM in 403 career AHL games with Norfolk (2013-15), San Diego (2015-17), Stockton (2017-18), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2017-20) and Iowa (2020-22). Cramarossa was selected by Anaheim in the third round (65th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft and will wear sweater No. 56 with Minnesota.

