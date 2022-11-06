Bears Hold off Penguins for 4-3 Win

November 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears (5-2-2-0) built a four-goal lead and then held off a furious rally in the third period to secure a 4-3 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (6-2-1-0) to pick up a 2-0 weekend sweep of their I-81 rivals on Sunday evening at GIANT Center. The triumph also pushed Hershey's unbeaten streak at home to start the season to five games (4-0-1-0).

The Bears drew first blood in the opening period when Shane Gersich intercepted a pass in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton zone and snapped the puck past Filip Lindberg at 12:54 for his first of the season.

Mason Morelli added to Hershey's totals at 14:59 as he took a pass in the slot from Hendrix Lapierre and wired it just inside the right post for his first of the campaign.

Ethen Frank continued his hot play in the second period as the rookie drove up the right wing on a delayed penalty and cut to the net before elevating a shot off the shoulder of Lindberg at 6:28 for his fourth of the season and his fourth consecutive game with a goal. Hendrix Lapierre and Alex Alexeyev collected assists.

Henrik Rybinski extended the lead to 4-0 at 8:07 as he grabbed a rebound off of Lindberg's pads created by a shot from Aaron Ness and deposited the puck in the back of the cage for his first career pro goal. Henrik Borgstrom added a secondary helper.

Jonathan Gruden got the Penguins on the board just 13 seconds into the third as Filip Hallander fed the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton forward from beneath the goal line, and Gruden managed to beat Hunter Shepard above the blocker.

Hallander scored at the 11:41 mark after rebounding a shot from Gruden to cut Hershey's lead to 4-2.

With a late power play and Lindberg pulled to create a 6-on-4 man advantage for the Penguins, Hallander netted his second of the evening and collected his third point of the night after knocking in a rebound from Valtteri Puustinen at 18:38 to bring the Penguins to within one of the Bears, who ultimately held on for the win.

Shots finished 33-29 favoring the Penguins. Shepard finished the night 30-for-33 for the Bears for his first victory of the season, while Lindberg was 25-for-29. Hershey was 0-for-2 on the power play, while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton went 1-for-4.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Bears welcome the Bridgeport Islanders to GIANT Center on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.