Belleville Sens Fall to Toronto Marlies

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators were unable to slow down the high-flying Toronto Marlies on Saturday night as they fell 5-2 at CAA Arena.

Toronto opened the scoring at the 9:21 mark of the first period when Nick Abruzzese found the back of the net after he capitalized on a rebound. The Marlies extended their advantage through Adam Gaudette at 16:21. Belleville was able to get on the scoreboard late in the frame as Angus Crookshank redirected home his second of the season to make it 2-1 heading into the intermission.

In the second, Gaudette tallied once again just past the mid-way point of the stanza. Belleville quickly responded at 13:58 as Scott Sabourin brought the Senators back within one after 40 minutes of play.

The Marlies struck twice more in the final frame as Alex Steeves made it 4-2 with the man advantage before Gaudette secured his hat-trick with an empty netter, propelling Toronto to their sixth straight victory.

The Senators are back in action next Friday when they travel to Syracuse.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 0/4 | Penalty Kill: 7/8

Fast Facts:

Mads Søgaard made 27 saves.

Cole Cassels registered his first point of the season.

Egor Sokolov has assists in back-to-back games.

Sound Bytes:

Head Coach Troy Mann: "There were times during the game where we played to what we feel needs to be our identity, but they're very opportunistic in terms of some of their chances of the rush. I thought our game got better as it progressed."

