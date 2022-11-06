Chaffee Strikes Twice in Waning Seconds, Iowa Takes 5-4 Shootout Thriller Over Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Iowa Wild and Rockford IceHogs played an instant classic Sunday afternoon at the BMO Harris Bank Center, with Iowa taking home a 5-4 shootout win. Rockford held a two-goal lead with under two minutes to play, but a late pair of goals by Mitchell Chaffee forced overtime. Iowa ultimately prevailed in the shootout thanks to goals from Sammy Walker and Nic Petan.

The Wild made quick work of a power play opportunity early in the first period to get on the board first. Petan dropped a puck to Walker, who set up Joe Hicketts at the blue line. A slapshot by Hicketts zipped through traffic and by Mitchell Weeks (47 saves), giving Iowa a 1-0 lead at 5:52 of the first period.

The IceHogs equalized the score five minutes later with a power play goal of their own. Buddy Robinson found Luke Philp cross-ice in the left circle for a one-timer past Zane McIntyre (36 saves) at 10:56.

Iowa and Rockford entered the first intermission tied at 1-1. The Wild led the shot count 15-8.

Rockford took a 2-1 lead with 2:45 remaining in the second period when Brett Seney tucked the rebound of a Louis Crevier point shot past McIntyre for his sixth goal of the season.

Iowa battled back to tie the score at 2-2 mere minutes later but had to wait through several minutes of video review and the entire intermission for confirmation. Steven Fogarty ripped a shot over Weeks that found the back of the net, but the game officials waved off the goal and could not confirm the score after an extended review. However, the Wild were awarded the goal after the intermission and the two teams replayed the final 44 seconds of the second period before heading into the third. Joe Hicketts was credited with an assist on the play.

Iowa held a 27-22 shot advantage through two periods.

The IceHogs regained their lead 4:34 into the third period. Michal Teply provided Rockford's second power play marker with a one-time shot through a screen.

Rockford extended their lead to two goals at 11:01 of the third period with a third power play tally. Philp once again received a feed cross-ice, this time from Teply through the slot, and buried his second goal of the game.

With less than two minutes left in the third, Iowa pulled within a goal on the power play after Tim Army removed McIntyre in favor of the extra attacker. Chaffee pounced on a loose puck in the slot to make the score 4-3 at 18:09.

Chaffee came in clutch again for Iowa with six seconds remaining in regulation. Fogarty and Walker worked to move the puck out from behind the Rockford net to the top of the crease. Chaffee poked the loose puck home on the backhand to stun the home crowd and send the game to overtime tied at 4-4.

The Wild controlled the IceHogs in overtime, adding seven shots to Rockford's one. Despite a flurry of scoring chances, Iowa was unable to beat Weeks for a fifth time, forcing the game into a shootout.

McIntyre stopped Teply and Seney in the top of the first and second rounds while Walker scored in the bottom of the first with a nifty backhand. Petan ended the shootout with a soft chip up and over the glove of Weeks to earn Iowa the extra point.

Iowa outshot Rockford 52-40. The Wild went 2-for-5 on the power play while the IceHogs were 3-for-5 with the man advantage.

Iowa travels to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Friday, Nov. 11 to face the Milwaukee Admirals at 7:00 pm.

