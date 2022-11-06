Admirals Get Sixth Straight Win

San Diego, CA - Playing in front of dozens of friends, California native Devin Cooley stopped 25 shots to pick up the victory as the Admirals won for the sixth straight game in a 3-1 decision over the San Diego Gulls on Saturday night.

The win pushed Cooley's record to 3-0 on the season as the Ads outshot the Gulls 34-26 for their second win in as many nights.

Keaton Thompson put the Ads up 1-0 with his first goal of the season with just over five minutes remaining in the first period. In a semi two-on-one, John Leonard sent a beauty of a pass through the slot over to Thompson on the far post and he slid it past San Diego goalie Olle Eriksson Ek.

Phil Tomasino picked up his team-high sixth goal of the season in a pretty tic-tac-toe play at 17:01 of the second period to put the Ads up 2-0. With the Ads on the power-play, Tommy Novak skated the puck from the top of the circle down to the top, passed it to Markus Nurmi on the goal line and he sent a pass through the crease to a crashing Tomasino, who had an easy tap-in.

Jacob Perreault spoiled Cooley's shutout bid with his second goal of the season 8:43 into the third period, but that was as close as they would get as Kiefer Sherwood tallied an empty netter with 39 seconds remaining the game to seal the win.

Leonard finished the night with a pair of assists, the lone player for either club with a multi-point effort.

Milwaukee finished the night 1-for-2 on the power-play and killed off the only San Diego man advantage that they had.

The Admirals return home for a Baird School Day Game on Wednesday, November 9that 10:30 am at Panther Arena.

