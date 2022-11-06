Moose Upend Stars in Overtime

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, were defeated 2-1 in overtime on the road against the Manitoba Moose Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre.

The first period was a scoreless one between the Stars and Moose. After 20 minutes played, Texas carried a 13-10 advantage in shots on goal.

Manitoba claimed the game's first goal 8:48 into the middle period. After Alex Limoges forced a turnover behind the Stars' goal, he drove the front of the net from the right side before beating netminder Anton Khudobin under his left arm to give the Moose a 1-0 lead. At the 12:27 mark, Curtis McKenzie evened the score for Texas when he deflected in a one-time blast by Riley Barber for a power-play goal. Texas and Manitoba each had 10 shots on goal in the second frame. With the Stars grasping a 23-20 shots advantage, both sides found themselves tied 1-1 after two.

Both goalies, in Khudobin for the Stars and Oskari Salminen for the Moose, stood tall in the final regulation period as Salminen stopped nine shots and Khudobin recorded seven saves to maintain the 1-1 score that forced overtime.

The Moose came out on top in the extra session when Limoges scored 3:15 into overtime off an assist by Mikey Eyssimont. Despite falling in the contest, the Stars outshot the Moose 33-30 in the contest.

Salminen picked up the win in goal for Manitoba behind a 32-save showing. For the Stars, Khudobin made his third consecutive start and stopped 28 of the 30 shots he faced.

Next up for the Stars is a trip to Loveland, Colorado, where they will play a pair of road games against the Colorado Eagles at Budweiser Event Center Tuesday and Wednesday at 8:05 p.m. CST.

GAME INFO SHOTS GOALTENDERS 3 STARS (XEROX BUSINESS SOLUTIONS SOUTHWEST)

Boxscore TEX: 33 W: Salminen (MB) 1: Limoges (MB)

MB: 30 L: Khudobin (TEX) 2: Salminen (MB)

3: Khudobin (TEX)

