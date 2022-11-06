Game Preview: November 6 at Hershey Bears
November 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins look to bounce back from a tough 2-1 loss Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, as they travel to Hershey on Sunday afternoon.
Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins (6-1-1-0, 13 pts, .813%, 3rd in Atlantic Division) vs Hershey Bears (4-2-2-0, 10 pts, .625%, 6th in Atlantic Division)
November 6, 2022 | 4:30 PM ET | Giant Center
SEASON SERIES
DATE TIME VISITING TEAM SCORE HOME TEAM SCORE RESULT
Sat., Oct. 29 6:05 WBS 2 HER 1 Win
Sat., Nov. 5 6:05 WBS 1 HER 2 Loss
Sun., Nov. 6 4:30 WBS - HER - -
Fri., Nov. 18 7:00 HER - WBS - -
Sun., Dec. 4 3:00 WBS - HER - -
Fri., Dec. 16 7:05 HER - WBS - -
Sat., Dec. 17 6:05 HER - WBS - -
Tues., Dec. 27 7:05 HER - WBS - -
Wed., Jan. 11 7:00 WBS - HER - -
Wed., Feb. 15 7:05 HER - WBS - -
Wed., Mar. 1 7:00 WBS - HER - -
TEAM LEADERS
CATEGORY | PENGUINS | BEARS
GOALS | Alex Nylander - 5 | Mike Vecchione, Mike Sgarbossa, Ethen Frank - 3
ASSISTS | Filip Hållander, Xavier Ouellet, Drew O'Connor, Ty Smith - 4 | Mike Vecchione - 6
POINTS | Alex Nylander - 8 | Mike Vecchione - 9
PIM | Kyle Olson - 15 | Dylan McIlrath - 23
WINS | Dustin Tokarski - 4 | Zach Fucale - 4
GAA | Dustin Tokarski - 1.50 | Zach Fucale - 2.03
NEWS AND NOTES
Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins
The Penguins suffered their first regulation loss last night. That loss ended a 7 game streak of being undefeated in regulation.
Alex Nylander scored his 5th goal of the year. Nylander is tied for 15th in the league for goals
Goaltender Dustin Tokarski ranks in the top 5 in the AHL in GAA and SAV%
Hershey Bears
With last night's victory, Hershey won their first road game of the season.
Zach Frucale made 30 saves on 31 shots for the Bears.
Hershey went 1-3 on the power play, while keeping the Penguins power play 1-6.
The Penguins next home game is Friday, Nov. 11 at 7:05 against the Hartford Wolfpack. It's another Eyewitness News Fan Friday, with select draft beers available for just $2 from 6-7:30pm, courtesy of Coors Light.
We'll also be hosting our first Citizens Voice/Times Tribune Postgame Autograph Session of the season. Stick around after the game to meet two of your favorite Penguins players on the concourse.
Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22- game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
