Barracuda Ripped by Wranglers, 8-2
November 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Calgary, AB - The San Jose Barracuda (4-3-0-1) dropped its fourth consecutive game on Sunday at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, giving up four goals in the first, in an eventual 8-2 loss to the Calgary Wranglers (4-5-0-0).
At 10:49 of the first, Tristen Robins (4) would snap a shot under the catching mitt of Dustin Wolf to get things started but less than two minutes later at 12:14, Matt Phillips, the Calgary native, would extend his point streak to seven games, tying the score at 1-1. Phillips (7) would then give the Wranglers their first lead at 15:53, before Connor Zary (5) would make it 3-1 at 16:29. Mitch McClain (3) would complete the four-goal first with eight seconds left in the period.
Zary (6) would end Aaron Dell's night at 11:02 of the second as he would make it 5-1 on his team's 22 shot. Phillips (8) would complete the hat trick on the power play at 12:39, the first shot Eetu Makiniemi faced in the game.
The Barracuda would finally stop the bleeding in the third when Danil Gushchin (2) wired a snapper over the glove of Wolf at 2:37. The game would hit a boiling point in the third as the Barracuda finished with 42 penalty minutes, but the Wranglers weren't done offensively. Jacob Pelletier (3) would make it 7-2 at 8:28 and then McLain (4) on the power play would make it 8-2 at 19:53.
Dell (2-2-0-0) suffered the loss, his second consecutive defeat. Wolf would pick up the win by making 31 saves, his second straight win and fourth over his last five games. The Gilroy native is now 9-0 against the Barracuda in his career.
The Barracuda and Wranglers will run it back on Tuesday in Calgary at 6p from the Saddledome.
