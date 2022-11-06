Preview: Islanders vs. Bruins

THE STORY COMING IN

The Bridgeport Islanders (7-1-1-0) finish a three-game homestand this afternoon with a 3 p.m. matchup against the Providence Bruins (7-1-1-1) at Total Mortgage Arena. The Islanders are 4-0-0-0 at home this season and enter today's game on an eight-game point streak (7-0-1-0) following a 5-3 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack last night. Arnaud Durandeau scored a career-high two goals and matched his career-high with three points (2g, 1a), while Ruslan Iskhakov also had a three-point effort (3a). The Islanders scored at least five goals for the sixth time in their last seven games and now lead all AHL teams in offense (4.44 goals per game). Bridgeport is the first team to hit 40 goals this season.

GAME AT A GLANCE

Today's game is the third of 12 meetings between the Islanders and Bruins this season, and the first of six at Total Mortgage Arena. Bridgeport is 1-1-0-0 against Providence this season, including a 5-4 overtime victory in their last matchup on Oct. 21st in Rhode Island. William Dufour scored the game-winner in OT, his second of the night. Dufour (2g), Samuel Bolduc (1g, 1a) and Arnaud Durandeau (2a) each have two points against the Bruins.

VIEW FROM PROVIDENCE

Head coach Ryan Mougenel's team is 4-0-0-0 on the road this season following a 3-2 regulation win in Springfield last night. Fabian Lysell, Luke Toporowski and Joey Abate all scored, while Brandon Bussi earned the win with 25 saves. Vinni Letteri was held quiet and saw his four-game point streak come to an end, but the former Wolf Pack forward continues to lead Providence with six goals in 10 games. Providence leads the Atlantic Division with 16 points, one ahead of Bridgeport.

ROOKIE OF THE MONTH STAYS RED HOT

Ruslan Iskhakov was named AHL Rookie of the Month for October, recording 11 points (4g, 7a) in eight games. He added to his total last night with a career-high three assists in Bridgeport's 5-3 win against Hartford. Iskhakov now shares the league lead in scoring and paces all AHL rookies with 14 points. He has multiple points in five of his last six games.

POWER UP

The Islanders have scored at least two power-play goals in three straight games and now lead all AHL teams with a success rate of 33.3% (12-for-36). Their conversion rate in the last three games is 57.1% (8-for-14). Andy Andreoff had scored a power-play goal in four straight games until last night, where Arnaud Durandeau and William Dufour both lit the lamp on the man advantage. Overall, the Islanders have a power-play goal in five straight games dating back to Oct. 23rd.

MR. 300

Brent Thompson is the 22nd head coach to ever win 300 AHL games. He is also the fourth active head coach to reach that mark following Kevin Dineen (UTI), Todd Nelson (HER) and Roy Sommer (SD). In his 10th season, Thompson is the longest tenured head coach with his current club in the AHL.

QUICK HITS

Andy Andreoff has scored a goal in five straight games... He and Samuel Bolduc are both on seven- game point streaks... Bolduc leads all AHL defensemen with 10 assists... He is second among league blue-liners in scoring (12 points)... Cory Schneider is 5-0-0 and his five wins share second place in the AHL... Kyle MacLean is expected to play his 100th professional game today (all in the AHL)... Parker Wotherspoon is one point shy of his 100th as a pro... Bridgeport's 16 second-period goals lead all AHL teams.

