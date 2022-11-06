IceHogs and Wild Clash in Sunday Showdown

Closing out the season-high, seven game home-stand, the Rockford IceHogs face the Iowa Wild today at 4 p.m. at the BMO Center. The Hogs and the Wild will clash head-to-head 12 times this season. Grab the latest game info in the Roofers and Waterproofers Local 11 Game Preview.

Postgame skates on the BMO Center ice are BACK! Bring your ice skates to the game for the return of Skate with the Hogs, a postgame skate with your favorite IceHogs players. Today is also a Meijer Family Four Pack Sunday as fans can pick up four tickets, a pizza, four IceHogs cups and a Meijer goodie bag for just $56. Get tickets here!

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 4-4-0-0, 8 points (7th, Central Division)

Iowa: 2-3-1-2, 7 points (T-5th, Central Division)

Players to Watch

After seven games, forward David Gust (5G, 8A) leads the IceHogs in points this season at 13. Trailing Gust, forward Brett Seney (5G, 7A) follows with 12 points, and forward Lukas Reichel (5G, 6A) has 11 points.

Any Day of the Weeks

Rookie goalie Mitchell Weeks recorded his first career AHL win last night when he turned away 25 Grand Rapids shots in Rockford's 4-1 win at the BMO Center. Weeks is the fourth different IceHogs goalie to start a game this season through eight game and is now 1-1-0-0 with the IceHogs with an .895 save percentage and 3.06 goals against average.

Wheels Rolling

After the end their seven-game home-stand against the Wild, the IceHogs will hit the road for the first time since the campaign-opening weekend on Oct. 15. The Hogs face the Texas Stars (5-3-0-1) in back-to-back matches on Nov. 12 and 13 before heading to Grand Rapids to take on the Griffins (5-5-0-0) on Nov. 16. Through six-games on the current homestand, the IceHogs are 3-3-0-0 heading into today's matchup.

We Meet Again

Tonight is the first battle between the IceHogs and the Wild in the 2022-23 regular season. Currently in seventh place in the Central Division, the Wild beat the Hogs 2-1 in a shootout and overtime win in both preseason matches. The clubs will share the ice 11 more times this campaign. The IceHogs hold an all-time head-to-head record of 43-34-8-3 against the Wild.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule

Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Iowa, 4 PM CT

Fri., Dec. 9 vs. Iowa, 7 PM CT

Sat., Dec. 10 vs. Iowa, 7 PM CT

Tues., Dec. 13 at Iowa, 7 PM CT

Sat., Jan. 7 at Iowa, 6 PM CT

Sun., Jan. 8 at Iowa, 3 PM CT

Tue., Jan. 24 at Iowa, 7 PM CT

Fri., Feb. 3 vs. Iowa, 7 PM CT

Sat., Feb. 4 vs. Iowa, 7 PM CT

Sun., Feb. 19 at Iowa, 3 PM CT

Fri., Feb. 24 at Iowa, 7 PM CT

Sat., Feb. 25 vs. Iowa, 7 PM CT

IceHogs vs. Wild, All-Time

43-34-8-3

