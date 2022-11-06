Hogs Fall in Wild Shootout

After a four tally third stanza and no-score overtime, the Rockford IceHogs' fell to the Iowa Wild 5-4 in their first shootout of the 2022-23 campaign at the BMO Center on Sunday evening. Forward Luke Philp notched two power play goals, but the Hogs couldn't hold a late two goal advantage.

With the IceHogs leading 4-2 later in the third period, Iowa pulled goalie Zane McIntyre in favor of the extra attacker. Wild forward Mitchell Chaffee scored twice in the final two minutes (18:09 and 19:54) of the final frame of regulation, tying the game 4-4 and sending the match to overtime.

After a scoreless overtime, Rockford forwards Brett Seney and Michael Teply couldn't get past McIntyre in the shootout despite both scoring on McIntrye in the second and final frame. Wild forwards Sammy Walker and Nic Petan chipped pucks behind Rockford netminder Mitchell Weeks to secure the win for Iowa.

In a similar fashion to Saturday night's victory, the IceHogs fought back and evened the score near the midway point of the first period after the Wild took an early 1-0 lead. Both goals from the first period were scored on the advantage; Wild defenseman Joe Hicketts sent a slap-shot past the back shoulder of Weeks at 5:52 while Philp's tally at 10:56 put the IceHogs on the board and tied the game 1-1.

Seney game the IceHogs the near the end of the middle frame, tapping it in behind McIntyre off a one-timer from Louis Crevier. Heating up in the final stanza, Teply sent a one-timer between the irons at 4:34 before Philp snapped his second man-advantage tally of the contest past McIntyre to extend Rockford's lead to 4-2.

After a missed call with 44 seconds remaining in the second, Wild forward Steven Fogarty was credited Iowa's second tally of the night to even the score at 2-2 after the teams went to the dressing room for the second intermission. After a review at the intermission, officials ruled the goal was good.

Weeks marked 47 saves for the IceHogs getting tagged with the loss despite a solid effort, and McIntyre allowed four goals and totaled 36 saves earning the win. While the Hogs went 3-5 on the power play, the Wild outshot Rockford 52-40.

