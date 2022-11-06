Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 4:30 p.m.

November 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon at GIANT Center. Hershey enters the game with points in all four contests they've played on home ice this season (3-0-1-0).

Hershey Bears (4-2-2-0) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (6-1-1-0)

November 6, 2022 | 4:30 p.m. | Game 9 | GIANT Center

Referees: Peter Schlittenhardt (#12), Jack Young (#24)

Linespersons: Michael Magee (#41), Tyler Loftus (#11)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch and FOX43's Todd Sadowski on the call

TELEVISION: FOX43

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM & Fox Sports 1460-AM, Capitals Radio Network

WATCH LIVE: FOX43,AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 4 p.m., TV coverage starts at 4:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears and Penguins met last night at Mohegan Sun Arena for the first half of the home-and-home set with the Chocolate and White coming out with a 2-1 victory. The win was Hershey's first road victory of the season, and with the effort, the Bears handed the Penguins its first regulation loss of the year. Hershey goaltender Zach Fucale stopped 13 shots in the first period, and the Bears broke the game open with a pair of goals in the middle frame as Mike Sgarbossa scored at 13:23, and Ethen Frank doubled the lead on the power play at 18:30. Fucale stood tall with 31 saves to earn the win, with only Alexander Nylander beating him at 19:05 of the third period.

FRANKLY SPEAKING:

Forward Ethen Frank scored the game-winning marker last night for the first time in his career. The former Western Michigan sniper returned to Hershey's lineup after missing two games due to an upper-body injury, and he picked up right where he left off. In his last three contests, Frank has a tally in each game, and is tied for the team-lead in goals with three. Two of Frank's four career AHL goals have come versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

PENALTY KILL PROWESS:

Hershey posted another strong night on the penalty kill yesterday versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, going 5-for-6. Versus the Penguins this season, Hershey is a strong 10-for-11 (90.9%) on the kill. Overall, the Bears have improved to 80% on the penalty kill this season, while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton sits at just 15% (6-for-40) on the power play.

MIKE'S MOVING UP:

After being held at bay for the first four games of the season, Hershey veteran Mike Sgarbossa has three goals over his past two games. He also has scored the first goal of the game in two straight contests. The center struck for a pair of first period tallies last Sunday versus Lehigh Valley, including the game's opening goal just 43 seconds into the contest last night. Sgarbossa has now scored 61 goals since he joined the Chocolate and White in 2018-19. He enters tonight on a three-game point streak (3g, 1a).

BEARS BITES:

The Bears will have the services of forward Garrett Pilon and Dylan McIlrath for today after each missed last night's game. Pilon was loaned to Hershey after a brief recall to Washington, while McIlrath was serving a one-game suspension...Forward Mike Vecchione enters tonight's game two assists from 100 in his AHL career. He is on a two-game point streak coming into this contest (1g, 3a)...Hershey's 2-1 win last night came on the 84th anniversary of the club's first game in the AHL, a 2-1 win over Providence on Nov. 5, 1938...Tonight's referee, Jack Young, is the son of former Hershey goaltender and Calder Cup Champion Wendell Young.

