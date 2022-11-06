Bussi's Shutout Leads P-Bruins to 1-0 Victory over Islanders
November 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Bridgeport, CT - Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped all 24 shots he saw, leading the Providence Bruins to a 1-0 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday at Total Mortgage Arena. Connor Carrick scored the lone goal, his first for the Bruins, coming late in the third period.
How It Happened
With 7:57 left in the first period, Carrick blasted a slap shot from the point into the top left corner on the power play to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead.
Stats
Carrick extended his point streak to three games with a goal this afternoon.
Bussi stopped 24 of the 24 shots he faced in relief.
The P-Bruins power play went 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.
Atlantic Division Standings
TEAM GP PTS
Providence 11 18
Bridgeport 10 15
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 8 13
Charlotte 9 12
Springfield 10 11
Hershey 8 10
Lehigh Valley 9 7
Hartford 8 6
Next Game
The P-Bruins host the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, November 11 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
