Bussi's Shutout Leads P-Bruins to 1-0 Victory over Islanders

Bridgeport, CT - Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped all 24 shots he saw, leading the Providence Bruins to a 1-0 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday at Total Mortgage Arena. Connor Carrick scored the lone goal, his first for the Bruins, coming late in the third period.

How It Happened

With 7:57 left in the first period, Carrick blasted a slap shot from the point into the top left corner on the power play to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead.

Stats

Carrick extended his point streak to three games with a goal this afternoon.

Bussi stopped 24 of the 24 shots he faced in relief.

The P-Bruins power play went 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.

Atlantic Division Standings

TEAM GP PTS

Providence 11 18

Bridgeport 10 15

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 8 13

Charlotte 9 12

Springfield 10 11

Hershey 8 10

Lehigh Valley 9 7

Hartford 8 6

Next Game

The P-Bruins host the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, November 11 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

