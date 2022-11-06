Maltsev, Kaut Reassigned to Colorado Eagles
November 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forwards Mikhail Maltsev and Martin Kaut have been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate.
Maltsev has collected four assists and two penalty minutes in his first four games with the Eagles and is coming off a 2021-22 campaign that saw him produce 17 goals and 31 assists in 56 AHL contests with Colorado, all marking new career highs. The 25-year-old has also skated in 23 NHL games with the Avalanche, including five games this season. Maltsev was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the New Jersey Devils and appeared in 33 NHL games with the Devils, posting six goals and three assists.
Kaut has posted two goals and one assist in two games with the Eagles this season. After reaching new career highs in both goals (19) and points (31) during the 2021-22 season, the 23-year-old has now produced 42 goals and 49 assists in 163 career AHL contests. Selected by the Avalanche with the 16th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Kaut has appeared in 28 NHL games with Colorado, producing three goals and two assists. A native of Brno, Czech Republic, he also represented his country at the IIHF World Junior Championship on two different occasions.
Colorado will be back in action when they take on the Texas Stars on Tuesday, November 8th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2022
- LA Kings Loan Forward Quinton Byfield to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Maltsev, Kaut Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 4:30 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Islanders vs. Bruins - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs and Wild Clash in Sunday Showdown - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: November 6 at Hershey Bears - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Admirals Get Sixth Straight Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Eagles Erupt for Season-High Seven Goals in 7-3 Win over Reign - Colorado Eagles
- Lind's Hat-Trick Lifts Firebirds Over Canucks - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Abbotsford Canucks Held off by Firebirds in 3-1 Loss - Abbotsford Canucks
- Eagles Win 7-3 Over The Reign - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Fall, 6-3, to Bakersfield Condors - Henderson Silver Knights
- San Diego Gulls Downed 3-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Weeks Backstops Hogs Past Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Struggle in Second Period, Lose 4-1 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Belleville Sens Fall to Toronto Marlies - Belleville Senators
- Gust Scores 2 More, But Hogs Fall to Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Maltsev, Kaut Reassigned to Colorado Eagles
- Eagles Erupt for Season-High Seven Goals in 7-3 Win over Reign
- Villalta's 31-Save Shutout Leads Ontario to 2-0 Win Over Colorado
- Colorado Eagles to Host Pregame Ring Ceremony
- Specialty Teams Propel Henderson To 4-2 Win Over Eagles