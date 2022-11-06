San Diego Gulls Downed 3-1

November 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell 3-1 to the Milwaukee Admirals tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego, dropping their record to 1-3-0-0 at home and 3-7-0-0 overall.

Jacob Perreault scored at 8:43 of the third period, earning his second goal and fourth point (2-2=4) of the season.

Pavol Regenda assisted on the play, extending his first career AHL point streak to three games (2-1=3). The Michalovce, Slovakia native is averaging a point-per-game in only his third game in a Gulls sweater.

Benoit Olivier-Groulx also registered an assist for 1-4=5 points in his last six games. Groulx's 2-5=7 total points mark a career high for the center through his first 10 games of the season.

Olle Eriksson Ek made a season-high 31 saves on 33 shots in the loss.

The Gulls have killed 23 of their opponents' 25 opportunities on the man-advantage (92.0%) through their last six games. At the conclusion of tonight's contest, the Gulls' penalty kill ranks seventh in the AHL and third in the Pacific Division with an 83.7% overall success rate (36-for-43).

The Gulls will face the Henderson Silver Knights at Dollar Loan Center this Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. PST.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Gulls head coach Roy Sommer

On the difference between the loss tonight and last night:

We watched the game this morning and, actually, we did a lot of good things. You know, a lot of positive things. I thought our OZ (offensive zone) was better; we cleaned up the neutral zone. We're a lot tighter in the D-zone. We're doing the right things now - it's just taking a little longer than we want it to. I mean, we're not getting rewarded with wins, but the effort was there both nights. Tonight, I thought we competed all the way to the end and that's all you can ask for. It's going to turn around. I know the fans are probably frustrated. I know the coaches and the players are and we're just kind of just going through an offensive drought right now.

On the foundation of the team's success:

Well, you know what, it's kind of been a work in progress. We want to continue to do the right things and hammer away at the details, and we are getting better in a lot of departments, but we're just not just getting rewarded, like I said, with the wins. Once we start going and the puck starts dropping, we're going to be a tough opponent to knock out.

On the performance of goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek:

I thought he competed. You know what, he's had two great weeks of practice. I got to give it to him. He battled in practice, hasn't got a lot of playing time (or) starts. He came in tonight and gave us an opportunity to win.

Gulls right wing Bryce Kindopp

On what the team will take away from this loss:

We're definitely starting to trend in the right direction. We're starting to do a lot of good things and if we keep playing that way, some bounces are going to start going our way, but we definitely still have a lot to work on. So, keep trending in the right direction and some things to work on and we need to turn these into wins.

On how the team can capitalize on more offensive opportunities:

A lot of it comes down to puck luck and being in the right spot. I think a big part (was) we didn't get to the net enough for sure. The goalie saw a lot of pucks, but when we did get to the net, there was some rebounds that just didn't go in. It's just being hungry around the net and being in the right spot and some good bounces, too.

On the effectiveness of all four lines:

It's definitely a huge part when you can get all four lines rolling and get some energy. It makes the game a lot easier, it gives the top lines a little bit more rest and then the other lines can try and get some energy. It just kind of puts everything into a groove. When everybody's playing, the energy is really high so that's a huge part, too.

On the performance of goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek:

Both Olle and Dos (goaltender Lukas Dostal) have been awesome for us. Obviously, Olle, he didn't play in a bit, and he stepped in and made some huge saves for us. He gave us a chance to win the game. Olle played awesome tonight and they've both played awesome for us all year.

Gulls right wing Jacob Perreault

On the loss:

I think we played a lot better than we did yesterday. I think we played a pretty good game, actually, but we just couldn't really find the back of the net. So, I think that's the biggest key.

On finishing offensive chances:

Just sticking to our roots. I feel like when there's no play, just get it deep and go and get it. I feel like we've been doing that the last couple games and I think we kind of got a lot of scoring chances on it. So, obviously you're not going to five goals every game, but that's kind of what we are hoping for going into the next game, just trying to get as many goals as we can.

On his goal:

I mean it was kind of a breakdown in our own end. The puck just went loose. Reggie (left wing Pavol Regenda) got it. He kind of passed it to me and then there was d(efense) coming at me. I tried to poke it around him, he got it, it went back to Reggie. Reggie got it back to me and then I kind of had a small breakaway and I just tried to fake the goalie out and go to my backhand. A lot of things happening, but it felt good to just put it in. At the end of the day, we didn't win, so that's what matters.

On the team's play moving forward:

Obviously if you do that, like work as hard as you can every game and kind of manage the puck as well as you can, you're probably going to come out on top. Obviously, tonight we couldn't find the back of the net so I feel like just in next practices when you get a chance against the goalie, try to bury it in.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.