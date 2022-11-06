Monsters Announce Four Roster Moves

November 6, 2022







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the Blue Jackets assigned defenseman David Jiricek to the Monsters and loaned goaltender Daniil Tarasov to Cleveland. In two appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, Jiricek posted two penalty minutes and a -4 rating and added 0-4-4 with two penalty minutes and a +2 rating in five appearances for the Monsters. In five appearances for Columbus this season, Tarasov went 1-3-0 with a 3.57 goals-against average (GAA) and .893 save percentage (S%).

A 6'3", 189 lb. right-shooting native of Klatovy, Czechia, Jiricek, 18, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. In 67 appearances for Plzen HC in the Czech Extraliga spanning parts of three seasons from 2019-22, Jiricek logged 8-12-20 with 85 penalty minutes and a +14 rating and was named the Extraliga's 2020-21 Rookie of the Year. Internationally, Jiricek represented Czechia at the 2020-21 and 2021-22 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships and helped Czechia claim the Bronze Medal at the 2021-22 IIHF World Championship.

A 6'5", 196 lb. left-catching native of Novokuznetsk, Russia, Tarasov, 23, was selected by Columbus in the third round (86th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In nine career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-22, Tarasov went 1-5-0 with a 3.07 GAA and .913 S%. In 17 career AHL appearances, all for the Monsters, spanning parts of two seasons from 2020-22, Tarasov went 9-5-3 with a 3.09 GAA and .894 S% and added an 11-4-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.13 GAA and .924 S% in 18 career KHL appearances for Salavat Yulaev Ufa spanning parts of two seasons from 2018-19 and 2020-23. In 41 appearances for Assat Pori in Finland's Liiga in 2019-20, Tarasov went 11-17-9 with one shutout, a 2.72 GAA and .899 S%. Internationally, Tarasov helped Russia claim the Bronze Medal at the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

The Monsters also announced Sunday that the team loaned forward Tyler Irvine to the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings and released goaltender Darion Hanson from his professional tryout (PTO) contract.

