Lind's Hat-Trick Lifts Firebirds Over Canucks

Perfect Special Teams Performance and Lind's Three Goals Seal Saturday Night Win in Abbotsford

The Firebirds completed their season series against the Abbotsford Canucks with a 3-1 win on Saturday night in Abbotsford. Kole Lind netted the first hat-trick in franchise history all while the Firebirds went 2-for-2 on the powerplay and 7-for-7 on the penalty kill.

Lind's first tally came at 16:48 of the first period after a cross-checking penalty to Abbotsford's Lane Pederson. Lind wristed the puck past Canucks' netminder Arturs Silovs for his fourth goal of the season. Max McCormick and Andrew Poturalski were awarded the assists.

The Firebirds added their second powerplay goal of the game thanks to another wrist shot by Lind, beating Silovs from the right circle for the second time. Ryker Evans and Jesper Froden added the helpers on Lind's second strike of the night.

The Canucks finally solved Firebirds' netminder Shane Starrett (19 saves on 20 shots) following a Justin Dowling goal at 11:26 of the third period.

Lind completed the hat-trick after Silovs was pulled for the extra attacker. Brogan Rafferty lifted the puck off the boards to Max McCormick and located Kole Lind for the empty net tally with 1:19 left in the game.

With the win, the Firebirds are now 5-3-0-0.

THREE STARS:

3.) ABB - Justin Dowling (1G)

2.) CV - Andrew Poturalski (1A)

1.) CV - Kole Lind (3G)

NEXT GAME: Coachella Valley travels to Tucson to face the Roadrunners for a pair of games on Friday, November 11th and Saturday, November 12th. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 6:05pm PT.

The Firebirds home opening game will take place at Acrisure Arena, the newest world-class concert and sports venue designed specifically for the Coachella Valley, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00pm PT.

