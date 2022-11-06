Silver Knights Fall, 6-3, to Bakersfield Condors

November 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Bakersfield Condors, 6-3, on Saturday evening at The Dollar Loan Center. Sheldon Rempal, the Silver Knights' leading scorer, nabbed his fifth goal of the season, while Lukas Cormier scored his first professional goal.

The Condors were first on the board, with Seth Griffith scoring at 13:59 in the first. He was assisted by Luke Esposito and Alex Peters.

Rempal, assisted by Byron Froese, would tie the game at one on the power-play. The goal marked his fifth of the season.

Carter Savoie would return the lead to the Condors with a goal just four minutes later. Bakersfield extended the lead with Philip Kemp scoring off the faceoff, assisted by Greg McKegg. Savoie would then get his second of the night to give the Condors a 4-1 lead.

The Silver Knights cut the lead to 4-2 with 13 minutes remaining in the third period. Cormier, assisted by Brendan Brisson and Daniil Miromanov, put the puck in the top corner of the net to shorten the Condors lead to two.

Seth Griffith scored just two minutes later to put Bakersfield up ahead by three again. They would extend that lead with Janmark scoring an empty net goal to make it 6-3.

Miromanov retaliated for his first goal of the season, netting a rebound on the backhand to bring the Silver Knights back within two. Spencer Foo's assist marked his first point of the season.

The Silver Knights will continue their season at home this Tuesday, Nov. 8, at The Dollar Loan Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Click here for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.