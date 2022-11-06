Eagles Win 7-3 Over The Reign
November 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: The Colorado Eagles (4-5-0) scored four goals in the second on their way to a 7-3 decision Saturday night over the Ontario Reign (7-2-0) at the Budweiser Events Center.
Ontario forwards Lias Andersson and Alan Quine each had a goal and an assist in a losing effort, while captain TJ Tynan and defenseman Jordan Spence both posted two helpers.
Three Stars -
1. Oskar Olausson (COL)
2. Brad Hunt (COL)
3. Jonas Johansson (COL)
W: Jonas Johansson
L: Pheonix Copley
Next Game: Thursday, November 10, 2022 at San Jose | 7:00 PM PST | Tech CU Arena
Ontario Reign battle the Colorado Eagles
