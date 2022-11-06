Griffins Struggle in Second Period, Lose 4-1

ROCKFORD, Ill. - A second-period barrage from the Rockford IceHogs handed the Grand Rapids Griffins a 4-1 loss at the BMO Center on Saturday.

The lone goal for Grand Rapids came from rookie Cross Hanas, his fifth of the season. Hanas is now tied with Austin Czarnik for the most goals among Griffins' skaters and is tied for second in the AHL among first-year players. Joel L'Esperance's assist on Hanas' goal extended his point streak to five games and placed him third on the team in points with nine (4-5-9).

Continuing his hot start to the 2022-23 campaign, Hanas found the back of net by firing the puck between the pads of Mitchell Weeks from the crease 3:00 into the opening stanza. Grand Rapids' penalty kill was stout in the initial period, fending off three chances for the IceHogs including 20 seconds of a 5-on-3 advantage for Rockford beginning at 12:47.

The IceHogs were able to knot things up with 1:21 to go in the first when Carson Gicewicz beat Jussi Olkinuora (33 saves) on the doorstep.

The Griffins' penalty kill faltered in the second, beginning with Lukas Reichel scoring from the slot on a 5-on-3 power play at 13:02. Still on a man-advantage, Luke Philp followed with a tally from the right circle 1:15 later for a two-goal lead. Ending the period, Brett Seney capitalized on a 3-on-1 fastbreak with a backhanded tally to give the IceHogs a 4-1 edge with 2:47 to go in the middle stanza.

A goal for Rockford was waved off at 5:26 in the final frame, keeping the Griffins within three. Despite three power-play chances, Grand Rapids failed to convert and ended the night with a 4-1 loss.

Notes

- Grand Rapids is now 3-4-0-0 on its eight-game road trip with a stop in Cleveland yet to come next week.

- L'Esperance bagged his 150th point as a pro.

- The Griffins remained without forwards Czarnik and Matt Luff due to recall to the Detroit Red Wings.

Box Score

Grand Rapids 1 0 0 - 1

Rockford 1 3 0 - 4

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Hanas 5 (L'Esperance, Shine), 3:00. 2, Rockford, Gicewicz 2 (Lynch, Crevier), 18:39. Penalties-McIsaac Gr (tripping), 4:18; G. Mitchell Rfd (slashing), 8:14; Bliss Gr (tripping), 11:08; L'Esperance Gr (hooking), 12:47.

2nd Period-3, Rockford, Reichel 5 (Clendening, Sikura), 13:02 (PP). 4, Rockford, Philp 4 (Galvas, Teply), 14:17 (PP). 5, Rockford, Seney 5 (Teply, Galvas), 17:13. Penalties-Watson Rfd (interference), 3:01; Shine Gr (tripping), 6:18; Phillips Rfd (interference), 10:16; Andreasson Gr (tripping), 12:34; Worrad Gr (delay of game - faceoff violation (batting puck with hand)), 12:38.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Lashoff Gr (cross-checking), 4:38; Olkinuora Gr (slashing), 5:26; Gust Rfd (roughing, roughing), 5:26; Robinson Rfd (high-sticking), 7:42; Vlasic Rfd (delay of game), 9:51.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 9-9-8-26. Rockford 13-10-14-37.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 6; Rockford 2 / 7.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Olkinuora 2-4-0 (37 shots-33 saves). Rockford, Weeks 1-1-0 (26 shots-25 saves).

A-5,383

Three Stars

1. RFD Weeks (W, 25 saves); 2. RFD Gicewicz (goal); 3. RFD Michal Teply (two assists).

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 5-5-0-0 (10 pts.) / Wed., Nov. 9 at Cleveland 7 p.m.

Rockford: 4-4-0-0 (8 pts.) / Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Iowa 4 p.m. CST

