Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs

Iowa Wild (2-3-1-2; 7 pts.) vs. Rockford IceHogs (4-4-0-0; 8 pts.)

After playing six of their first eight games at Wells Fargo Arena, the Iowa Wild will visit the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday at 4 p.m. The matchup at BMO Harris Bank Center kicks off a road-heavy stretch for the Wild. Iowa will play nine out of their next 10 games away from home.

EVEN STEVEN

Iowa recorded its best record versus Rockford in nine season series between the two clubs in 2021-22, going 8-2-0-2 against the IceHogs last season. While the Wild had the advantage last season, the results between the two teams over the last decade have been relatively even. Iowa is 45-35-3-5 all-time against the IceHogs, including a 21-16-4-3 road record. Rockford is 43-34-8-3 versus the Wild and 23-13-5-3 at home.

FRESH FACES

- 14 Iowa players have never faced off against Rockford

- Damien Giroux, Mitchell Chaffee, and Turner Ottenbreit have each played in 18 career games versus the IceHogs

- Mitchell Chaffee leads active Wild players in goals (5) and assists (9) against the IceHogs

FAMILIAR FOES

- Sunday's matinee will mark the 89th time Iowa and Rockford have played each other

- The 88 previous games are the most the Wild have played versus a single opponent

- Iowa has played 80 games against its second-most frequent opponent, the Chicago Wolves

- The first game between the two clubs came on Nov. 8, 2013, a 3-1 IceHogs win in Rockford

