LA Kings Loan Forward Quinton Byfield to Ontario

November 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The LA Kings announced today that the team has loaned forward Quinton Byfield to the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Byfield, 20, has appeared in eight games this season for the Kings, registering three points (0-3=3) with four PIM (penalty minutes) and five shots. The 6-5, 200-pound forward skated in 40 games for the Kings last season, tallying 10 points (5-5=10), 20 PIM, one power-play goal and one game-winning goal. Since making his NHL debut on April 28, 2021, Byfield has appeared in 54 career NHL games, posting 14 points (5-9=14) with 26 PIM, and 53 shots.

Drafted second overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, Byfield made his professional hockey debut in 2020-21 as a member of the Reign, tallying 20 points (8-12 ) in 32 AHL games. Since his AHL debut, he's registered 26 points (12-14) in 42 AHL games.

Before Ontario, Byfield skated two seasons with the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), where he posted 143 points (61-82=143) in 109 regular-season games along with eight points (3-5=8) in eight postseason appearances. During that span, he was named to the 2019-20 OHL Third All-Star Team, served as team captain in the CHL Top Prospects Game, was awarded the 2018-19 CHL Rookie of the Year, OHL Rookie of the Year and chosen to the OHL First All-Rookie Team.

The Newmarket, Ontario native has represented Canada on multiple occasions, most recently at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship where he tallied seven points (2-5=7) in seven games on his way to helping Canada earn the silver medal. At the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, he was the youngest player in the tournament and skated in all seven games as Canada went on to capture the gold medal. He also earned a silver medal with Canada in both the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Ontario is back in action on Thursday when they travel to San Jose to face the Barracuda at Tech CU Arena beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.