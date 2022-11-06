Bridgeport suffers first loss at home this season
November 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (7-2-1-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 1-0 loss to the Providence Bruins (8-1-1-1) on Sunday afternoon at Total Mortgage Arena.
Bridgeport pressured Bruins netminder Brandon Bussi with 24 shots on goal, but the Long Island native stopped every one of them for his second professional shutout. Cory Schneider (5-1-0) made 22 saves for the Islanders.
It was Bridgeport's first loss at home this season (4-1-0-0) and snapped their unbeaten in regulation streak at eight games.
Goaltending was the story for much of the afternoon, as neither team found the back of the net through the first 52 minutes of the game. Providence came through on the power play at 12:06 of the third when Connor Carrick's slap shot from the point beat a screened Schneider for the difference. It was his first goal as a Bruin.
After killing another late penalty and pulling Schneider in the game's dying minutes, Bridgeport was unable to even the score. The Islanders entered the day with the AHL's top offense (4.44 goals per game), but was blanked for the first time since Feb. 12th at Charlotte.
Bridgeport finished 0-for-3 on the man advantage but maintain its league-best power play at 30.8%. The penalty kill was 3-for-4.
Next Time Out: The Islanders hit the road and face the Hershey Bears in a back-to-back set of games next Friday and Saturday at Giant Center. Those games will mark the first two meetings between the Atlantic Division rivals this season. Bridgeport went 1-2-3-0 against the Washington Capitals' affiliate in 2021-22.
