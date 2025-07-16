Messi FIVE STRAIGHT GAMES Scoring 2 GOALS!
July 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Messi is the first player in Major League Soccer history to score multiple goals in five straight regular-season games.
