Mavericks Drop Back and Forth OT Battle to Wichita, 6-5

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Mavericks first game of a nine-game home stand was a dramatic 6-5 overtime loss to the rival Wichita Thunder. Mavericks forward Darian Dziurzynski scored a hat trick in the game, while Greg Betzold, Corey Durocher and David Dziurzynski recorded multi-point games. The Mavericks now head into the ECHL All-Star break before returning to action against the Utah Grizzlies next weekend at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

Keoni Texeira opened the scoring for Wichita with a goal six and a half minutes into regulation. Mark MacMillan and Stefan Fournier assisted on the goal. C.J. Eick tied the game for Kansas City halfway through the period, breaking a 129-minute scoring drought by the Mavericks who had not scored a goal since Mike Panowyk's overtime game winner against Cincinnati on January 11. Jordan Ernst and Corey Durocher assisted on the goal. Darian Dziurzynski put the Mavs up 2-1 with an unassisted goal in front of the net late in the first period.

The first 10 minutes of the second period featured a flurry of scoring by both teams. The Mavericks scored two goals in the first five minutes of the period. Darian Dziurzynski's second goal of the game happened 2:11 into the middle frame during a Mavericks power play. Greg Betzold and David Dziurzynski assisted on the goal. The Mavs extended the lead to 4-1 on a goal from Jared VanWormer that was assisted by David Dziurzynski. Wichita drew closer with a goal of their own from Stefan Fournier, shrinking the deficit to 4-2. Ryan Van Stralen and Ralph Cuddemi assisted on the goal. The Thunder made it a one goal game late in the second period on a goal from Steven Iacobellis. The goal was shorthanded and assisted by Jakob Stukel.

Wichita tied the game at 4-4 halfway through the third period on a goal from MacMillan. The final half of the third period was a wild one. Wichita claimed the lead on a goal from Pierre-Cedric Labie with just under three minutes to play in regulation. Darian Dziurzynski completed his hat trick just seconds later on a last-minute shorthanded goal, saving the Mavericks from a regulation loss and sending the game into overtime.

The Thunder claimed the 6-5 win 3:13 into overtime on a goal from MacMillan, giving him three points on the night. Texeira assisted on the game-winner.

The Mavericks return to action after the ECHL All-Star break, welcoming the Utah Grizzlies to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena for a two-game weekend set Friday, January 25 and Saturday, January 26. On both Friday and Saturday, the Mavericks will be saluting our armed forces and active duty, veteran and retired military members for Military Appreciation Weekend. Special ticket offers are available to those who served or are currently serving in the military. Please visit kcmavericks.com/government for more information.

