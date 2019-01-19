Admirals Pretty in Pink with 6-1 Win over IceMen

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals scored four goals in the first period to rout the Jacksonville Icemen 6-1 before an announced crowd of 5,276 at Scope Saturday evening in the Annual Pink in the Rink game. Ty Reichenbach made 20 saves on 21 shots, as he won his 12th game of the year. T.J. Melancon and Jalen Smereck both had two assists, while Darik Angeli added a goal and an assist.

The Admirals got on the board first with a short-handed goal from Jake Wood. Norfolk was killing off a five-minute major penalty. Jacksonville shot the puck from the center point which was blocked by Jake Wood. Wood chipped the puck out of the Norfolk end and skated the other way. Wood skated in on a two-on-one with Matt McMorrow. Wood skated into the Jacksonville zone on the right side and shot the puck under the glove of Tanner Jalliet to give Norfolk a 1-0 lead.

Norfolk extended its lead to 2-0 with a goal from Manny Gialedakis. Gialedakis got a pass from Chase Harrison which sprung him in on a breakaway as he was leaving the box after serving the penalty. Gialedakis skated into the Jacksonville end and went from his forehand to his backhand and put it over the glove of Jalliet to give Norfolk a 2-0 lead.

The Admirals furthered their lead with another goal from Chris Crane, his 12th of the season. The Admirals were able to keep a long period of pressured zone time with the puck dumped into the Jacksonville end. Darik Angeli passed the puck from behind the net to Crane in the left circle who one-timed a shot home to give Norfolk a 3-0 lead.

Jacksonville cut the Norfolk lead to 3-1 with a goal from Cameron Critchlow. Critchlow went to dump it in behind the Norfolk net, but it hit off a stanchion in the corner and bounced out into the slot. Critchlow found the puck and fired it over the sprawled Reichenbach to get the Icemen on the board.

Before the close of the first period, Norfolk extended its lead with a goal from Kelly Klima. The Admirals were able to keep the puck behind the net on a delayed penalty. Klima got hauled down behind the net, which allowed teammate Luke Nogard to get the puck behind the net. Nogard fired a pass out in front of the net, where a second effort from Klima was able to backhand the shot over the blocker of Jalliet to give Norfolk a 4-1 lead.

The Admirals extended their lead to 5-1 in the second period with a goal from Donald Oliveri. Jacksonville had possession of the puck in the Norfolk zone and tried to feed a pass to the point, but no one was there. The puck bounced in front of the net, which led to a breakaway for Oliveri. Oliveri skated into the Jacksonville zone on the right side and fired off a wrister that hit off the crossbar and in to give Norfolk a 5-1 lead.

Norfolk added another goal with a power-play goal from Darik Angeli. Jalen Smereck went to play the puck along the left wall, but it bounced off the boards and caromed into the left circle. Angeli skated into the left circle, gathered the puck, and beat Jalliet between the legs to give Norfolk a 6-1 lead at the second break.

In the third Norfolk would close down the game to keep the Icemen off the board in the final frame to secure a 6-1 victory.

The Admirals will have a few days off for the ECHL All-Star break, but will return to action with a road game at Greenville on Friday (Jan, 25). Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.

