Game Preview: IceMen at Admirals, January 19, 2019

January 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





Who: Norfolk Admirals (15-21-2-3, 35 pts) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (23-15-1-0, 47 pts)

Where: Norfolk Scope Arena

When: 7:00 p.m.

Regular Season Series: Jacksonville Leads 3-0-0

All-Time Series: Jacksonville leads 8-0-3

Tonight's Promotions: Pink in the Rink presented by Cavalier Auto Group. The game will be played on pink ice and the team will wear pink jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the American Cancer Society. Wear your pink to help us raise awareness for breast cancer prevention and research. There will free be post game "Frozen Yoga" on the ice after the game courtesy of Sky's the Limit Yoga. There will be a pregame fan fast that begins at 5:00 p.m. in the Scope Exhibition Hall featuring bounces houses, interactive games and more!. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a FREE Admirals / Supergirl Jersey presented by The CW, WGNT-27.

About Tonight's Game: Tonight is the Annual Pink in the Rink game presented by the Cavalier Auto Group. The Icemen enter tonight's play winners of four straight and continue to maintain second place in the South Division. Despite falling to Jacksonville last night by a 5-3 score, the Admirals did not lose any ground in their chase to catch the fourth place Orlando Solar Bears, as Orlando fell to South Carolina last night in North Charleston.

About the Admirals: After missing Wednesday's game due to an illness, defenseman T.J. Melancon returned to the lineup and netted his ninth goal of the season to break up a scoreless tie at 6:25 of the second period. Melancon has at least one-point in five of his last six games (2g, 4a). Melancon ranks first among ECHL defensemen with five power play goals, and ranks second in shots with 117....Forward Kelly Klima enter tonight's game riding a five-game points streak collecting six points (2g, 4a) during this stretch.

Admirals Team Leaders

Points: Ben Duffy (33)

Goals: Taylor Cammarata, Luke Nogard (12)

Assists: Jalen Smereck (25)

Plus/Minus: Cody Smith (+1)

Penalty Minutes: Luke Nogard (57)

Power Play Goals: TJ Melancon (5)

Shorthanded Goals: Domenic Alberga** (3)

Shots: TJ Melancon (117)

Wins: Ty Reichenbach (11)

Save %: Merrick Madsen (0.914)

GAA: Merrick Madsen (3.03)

**Denotes player currently in AHL

About the Icemen: After being held without a point on Wednesday, veteran forward Wacey Rabbit picked up two assists in Friday night's victory to put him even with teammate Kris Newbury for the team lead in scoring with 34 points...Forward Cameron Critchlow has recorded three goals in the two games against the Admirals this week....Goaltender Mikhail Berdin earned his 15th win of the season last night which now ties him for second most in the ECHL.

Icemen Team Leaders

Points: Kris Newbury, Wacey Rabbit (34)

Goals: Wacey Rabbit (14)

Assists: Kris Newbury (21)

Plus/Minus: Dajon Mingo** (+13)

Penalty Minutes: Garet Hunt (143)

Power Play Goals: Wacey Rabbit, Kris Newbury (3)

Shorthanded Goals: Wacey Rabbit, Cam Fowlie (3)

Shots: Cody Fowlie (91)

Wins: Mikhail Berdin (15)

Save %: Mikhail Berdin (.904)

GAA: Mikhail Berdin (2.49)

**Denotes player currently in AHL

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Wednesday, February 6, vs. Reading, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 8, vs. Reading, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 9, vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m. Star Wars Night Star Wars Cos-play characters will be on hand and there will be a postgame skate with the Admirals players!

