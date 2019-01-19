K-Wings Take Shootout Victory on Gagnon's Night

Kalamazoo, MI. - On a night where the pregame was headlined by the retirement of former K-Wing goaltender Georges Gagnon's number one jersey, it was current goaltender Jake Hildebrand who headlined the game stopping a career high 52 of 55 shots, as the K-Wings topped the Walleye 4-3 in the shootout.

Kyle Thomas netted a pair of goals for the K-Wings while Tanner Sorenson added a pair of assists. The K-Wings power play netted multiple goals for the second time in the last three games.

The K-Wings power play got the offense moving in the first period. Kyle Thomas collected a rebound in front of the net and pushed it past Kaden Fulcher to get the home team on the board. Kalamazoo lead 1-0 after the first period, and built off that lead in the second.

At even strength Kalamazoo doubled the lead. Matt Joyaux one-timed a rebound past Fulcher, putting the K-Wing lead at 2-0. Later in the period Kyle Thomas and the power play struck again, putting Kalamazoo up 3-0. On a power play of their own the Walleye would use their 34th shot of the night to break through Jake Hildebrand, cutting the lead to 3-1 after the second.

In the third period the Walleye stormed back to tie the game at 3-3 courtesy of a pair of goals from Matt Register setting the stage for overtime.

After the teams traded chances in the extra period without a goal, Kalamazoo and Toledo headed to the shootout. After a scoreless three rounds in the shootout Kyle Thomas walked it off for the K-Wings sending the puck through the legs of Kaden Fulcher, and the K-Wings home with two points.

The victory was the first of the season in the shootout for the K-Wings.

Jake Hildebrand set a career high with 52 saves for the K-Wings, while Kaden Fulcher stopped 33 of 36 for the Walleye.

