Grizzlies Snap Oilers Streak in Finale
January 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - A six-game winning streak came to an end for the Tulsa Oilers (23-13-6) Saturday as the Utah Grizzlies (23-11-4) salvaged two points with a 4-1 win in the finale of a three-game series at the Maverik Center.
The Oilers and Grizzlies skated through the opening 20 minutes scoreless, as Tulsa held a 15-11 shots advantage. Joe Cannata stopped all 15 Oilers shots, as Tulsa went 0-for-4 on the power play in the opening period. Evan Fitzpatrick turned away all 11 Grizzlies shots, as Utah went 0-for-2 on the man-advantage.
Utah broke the scoreless deadlock when Jake Marchment raced in on a breakaway and beat Fitzpatrick on the glove side. The Grizzlies added an insurance goal on a 2-on-1 rush midway through the second period as Jack Walker picked up the second goal. The Oilers trailed 2-0 after two, as Cannata carried a shutout into the third.
Mike Economos gave the Grizzlies a 3-0 lead with an insurance goal from the slot during a 4-on-4 in the third period. Oilers forward Charlie Sampair spoiled Cannata's shutout bid in the final seven minutes of the game on with a power play goal from low in the right circle. But Marchment added an empty net goal as Cannata stopped 32 of 33 shots as the Grizzlies won the finale to the series 4-1.
The Allen Americans come to Oil Country next weekend for three games in three days at the BOK Center. Tulsa and Allen battle Friday and Saturday at 7:05pm, before finishing off the series Sunday at 4:05pm on the York Plumbing Ice at the BOK Center.
