Steelheads Take Second OT Thriller over Americans, 4-3
January 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (25-12-3) earned back-to-back overtime results, this time with a 4-3 win over the Allen Americans (13-27-4) on Saturday night from CenturyLink Arena in front of 5,259 fans, their eighth shutout of the season and fourth in their last five games.
Unlike last night, the Steelheads and Americans stayed tame through the first period and only one goal stretched across for the second-straight night. At 7:32, Americans forward Dalton Thrower pushed in a rebound to give the road side a 1-0 lead.
The Americans jumped out to a 2-0 lead at 3:45 of the second period with a shorthanded goal by Riley Bourbonnais before the two sides went back and forth. Steelheads forward Alex Dahl earned his first goal of the night at 6:34 on a backhanded shot coming from a rebound, drawing the home side within one, 2-1. Americans forward Brayden Shmyr doubled the advantage again, 3-2, on the power play at 9:55, but Dahl came back with his second of the night at 13:38 on a shot from the right circle to come within one again, 3-2. Steelheads forward Mitch Moroz deflected a shot at 16:22 coming from the right point from forward Elgin Pearce, sending the game into the third period tied at 3-3.
After a scoreless third period, the game was settled in overtime for the second-straight night. After the Steelheads earned a power play in the frame, forward Brad McClure sealed the victory with a shot from the slot at 4:21 and sealed the scoreline at 4-3.
Steelheads netminder Colton Point (4-1-1) turned aside 23 of 26 shots in the win, while Americans goaltender C.J. Motte (11-11-4) halted 37 of 41 shots in the loss. The Steelheads open a nine-game road trip on Monday, Jan. 21 at 1:00 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies from Maverik Center. Coverage begins at 12:40 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK and ECHL TV.
The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 7:10 p.m. to open a three-game weekend against the Rapid City Rush. Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale, with full-season packages starting as low as $300 per seat. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.
