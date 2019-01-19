Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays

January 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays

VENUE: North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, S.C.

DATE: Saturday, Jan. 19 at 7:05 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (19-16-3-0) take on the South Carolina Stingrays (21-16-2-0) to continue to this weekend's three-game set.

MCAULEY ADDS TO TEAM-LEADING TOTALS: Colby McAuley's fifth goal of the season on Friday was also his team-leading fourth of the year against the Stingrays. The second-year pro also has two assists against South Carolina in six total games, giving McAuley and Cody Donaghey (2g-4a) the team points lead among the active roster against the Stingrays.

WINDSOR TO START: After making 13 saves in a relief appearance on Friday, goaltender Clint Windsor is projected to get the start tonight for Orlando. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound netminder twice led all of U Sports (Canadian university athletics) in save percentage during his four-year career at Brock University.

TAMMELA CONTINUES TO SHOOT: Jonne Tammela is second on the active roster in shooting percentage, finding the back of the net on 14.04% of his shots. Since joining the Solar Bears, the sharp-shooting forward has been limited to one shot on goal in only one contest - his first game with Orlando. He has had three games with seven or more shots on goal.

SCHOENBORN BACK: Forward Alex Schoenborn is expected to be back in the lineup tonight after sitting out the previous 11 games on the IR. Schoenborn has recorded an assist in each of his three games played against South Carolina this season.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears wrap up their weekend series with the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday, Jan. 20 at 3:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Solar Bears return home to host the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday. Fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for the game.

