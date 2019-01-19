Americans Earn a Point in Overtime Loss

January 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, had their four-game winning streak snapped on Friday night in a 3-2 loss to Idaho, in front of a sellout crowd at Century Link Arena.

Curt Gogol opened the scoring for Allen with his sixth goal of the season at the 4:58 mark from Dalton Thrower and Chase Lang to put Allen up 1-0. The period also included two game misconducts. Adam Miller for Allen and Kale Kessy for Idaho were both sent to the showers early.

Idaho bounced back in the second frame with two unanswered goals to grab the lead for the first time in the three-game series. The Steelheads outshot the Americans 19 to 4 in the second period.

Allen would respond in the third period tying the score at the 5:50 mark when Alex Breton blasted one past Tomas Sholl for his seventh goal of the season. The score would remain that way until the 3:17 mark of the overtime period when Steven McParland picked up his own rebound and found the back of the net to give Idaho the 3-2 victory.

A combined 127 penalty minutes on Friday night between the two teams. The Americans picked an all-important point in the loss. The same two teams battle it out tomorrow night at 8:10 pm CST.

Americans Next Home Game:

Wednesday,January 30th vs. Idaho

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.