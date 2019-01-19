Thunder Concludes Home-And-Home Tonight vs. KC

Independence, MO - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, finishes a home-and-home series tonight in Independence at 7:05 p.m. against the Kansas City Mavericks.

Tonight is the 11th meeting between the two teams in the Independence Cup Series. The Thunder took last night's game in Wichita by the final of 4-0. With the win, the Thunder move into a fourth-place tie with the Mavericks with 40 points. Kansas City does have four games in hand on the Thunder as they have only played 37 games while Wichita has played 41 to this point in the season.

Dylan Wells returned to the Thunder last night and backstopped the team to a 4-0 win stopping 26 shots. It was his first ECHL shutout and second of his pro career as he recorded one in the American Hockey League with the Bakersfield Condors.

Mark MacMillan was named the second star of the game last night after recording three assists. The North Dakota product is nearing 100 career ECHL games and 100 career ECHL points as he currently has 80.

Jesse Gabrielle recorded a goal last night, which is his fourth in a Thunder uniform. He has points in three-straight games.

Wichita continues its heavy Mountain Division schedule and will play their next 10 games against division rivals before a meeting with Indy on February 16th.

Jared VanWormer leads the Mavericks with eight points (5g, 3a) against the Thunder. Greg Betzold and David Dziurzynski each have seven in the season-series. Steven Iacobellis leads the Thunder with 14 points (4g, 10a) against the Mavericks. Keoni Texeira has 10 points against Kansas City.

