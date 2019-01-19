Cyclones Earn Shootout Win against Indy

January 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Indianapolis, IN - The Cincinnati Cyclones (26-7-3-3) collected a 4-3 shootout win over the Indy Fuel on Saturday night. Forwards Alex Wideman, Justin Vaive, and Spencer Dorowicz tallied the goals for Cincinnati, while Mike Marnell netted the lone marker in the shootout.

The Cyclones drew first blood 4:04 into the first when Wideman rifled a shot through traffic from the high slot and in to put Cincinnati on top, 1-0. After the Fuel tied the game, 1-1, on a power play goal from forward Matt Rupert 34 seconds later, Cincinnati regained the lead at the 6:00 mark when a shot from Marnell was kicked out, but Vaive was in front to bang in the rebound to put the 'Clones back on top, 2-1.

Cincinnati tacked on one more before the end of the frame when defenseman Arvin Atwal threw a centering pass in front, and Dorowicz redirected the puck past Fuel goaltender Matt Tomkins to put Cincinnati out front, 3-1, through 20 minutes.

In the second, Indy cut the Cyclones lead to 3-2 when forward Logan Nelson lit the lamp on the power play, and in the third Indy tied the game, 3-3, when forward Ryan Rupert scored 2:47 in. The teams traded quality scoring chances throughout the remainder of the third, however neither side was able to find the back of the net and the game headed to overtime.

In the extra session, the sides continued to trade scoring chances, and the Cyclones survived a two-minute penalty to keep the game even, 3-3, into the shootout. In the skills competition, Marnell scored the only goal for either side to send Cincinnati to a 4-3 shootout win. The 'Clones outshot Indy, 35-33 on the evening, with goaltender Michael Houser steering aside 30 in the win. The teams wrap up their home-and-home on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Arena. Face-off is scheduled for 3:05pm ET.

The 2018-19 season is HERE, a nd the Cincinnati Cyclones want YOU along for the ride!Single game, Group, and Season Tickets are on sale NOW by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.