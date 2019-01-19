Game Day in Boise

January 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, look for a series win tonight against the Idaho Steelheads. The puck drops at 8:10 pm CST.

The Americans are on a five-game point streak following last night's overtime loss. Allen will continue this eight game road trip with three in Tulsa next weekend. Tulsa currently leads the ECHL Mountain Division after back to back wins in Utah.

CJ Motte led the Allen charge last night stopping 39 of 42 Idaho shots to earn the number three star of the game last night. Here are some notables from last night's game as well as Americans notes.

Weekend Finale: Tonight, is the finale of a three-game series between the Allen Americans and the Idaho Steelheads. The two teams have split the first two games Allen picking up a point in last night's overtime loss.

Headed Up: Prior to last night's game, Americans defenseman Josh Thrower was recalled by the Iowa Wild. He's played in 23 games this season with Allen, where he's tallied 3 assists and 52 penalty minutes.

Getting Physical: In last night's game, the Americans totaled 72 penalty minutes while Idaho had 55 for a combined 127 penalty minutes. Zach Pochiro currently leads the team in penalty minutes with 89.

Streak Over: The 3-2 overtime loss to the Steelheads last night ended the Americans four-game winning streak. The Americans are now riding a five-game point streak.

Dalton's Milestone: Defenseman Dalton Thrower played his 100th game in an Americans uniform last night, where he tallied one helper. This is his second season with Allen.

First Timer: Curt Goal scored his first goal in an Americans uniform in the 3-2 loss in overtime. In the five games he has played for the Americans he has totaled four points.

ECHL All Star: Rookie Defenseman Alex Breton scored the game-tying goal in the third period last night. Breton will represent Allen in the upcoming All-Star Classic.

Allen Debut: Emerson Clark made his Allen debut last night against Idaho. Clark had 15 penalty minutes and one shot in the Americans 3-2 overtime loss.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.