ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Wheeling's Lacroix fined

Wheeling's Cedric Lacroix has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #524, Wheeling at Adirondack, on Jan. 18.

Lacroix was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for butt-ending under Rule #58.5 at 9:01 of the second period. He is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Wheeling's Petaccio fined, suspended

Wheeling's Mark Petaccio has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #524, Wheeling at Adirondack, on Jan. 18.

Petaccio was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing under Rule #61.5 at 4:48 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Petaccio will miss Wheeling's games at Reading (Jan. 19) and vs. Brampton (Jan. 25).

Utah's McGauley fined, suspended

Utah's Tim McGauley has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #518, Tulsa at Utah, on Jan. 18.

McGauly was assessed a game misconduct for aggressor under Rule #46.2 at 5:13 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

McGauley will miss Utah's game vs. Tulsa tonight (Jan. 19).

Allen, Idaho discipline

The following fines and suspensions are from ECHL Game #517, Allen at Idaho, on Jan. 19.

Idaho's Kale Kessy has been suspended indefinitely pending a hearing and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions at 8:29 of the first period.

Kessy will miss Idaho's games vs. Allen (Jan. 19) and at Utah (Jan. 21) and further discipline will be announced following a hearing with the ECHL Hockey Operations Department next week.

Allen's Curt Gogol has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as the result of leaving the player's bench to begin an altercation.

Gogol will miss Allen's games at Idaho (Jan. 19), at Tulsa (Jan. 25, Jan. 26 and Jan. 27) and vs. Idaho (Jan. 30).

Allen's Emerson Clark has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his major penalty for cross-checking at 12:45 of the second period and for being a repeat offender.

Clark will miss Allen's games at Idaho (Jan. 19), at Tulsa (Jan. 25, Jan. 26 and Jan. 27) and vs. Idaho (Jan. 30).

Allen's Zach Pochiro has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions at 1:49 of the second period.

Pochiro will miss Allen's games at Idaho (Jan. 19) and at Tulsa (Jan. 25).

Allen's Adam Miller has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his major penalty for spearing at 9:18 of the first period.

