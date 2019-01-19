Kalamazoo Wings Important Pre-Game Information, January 19, 2018

With tonight's 45th Anniversary game being close to selling out, the Kalamazoo Wings and Wings Event Center have opened up additional standing room only tickets for this special celebration!

Standing room only tickets are $8 each, and are available at the Wings Event Center box office or at www.kwings.com. The box office opens at 10 a.m. Standing room only tickets require that fans sit on the stairs in any section ABOVE row N, or find an area to stand which doesn't obstruct the view of fans in seats.

IMPORTANT GAME DAY INFORMATION

Due to the large quantity of tickets sold, fans are recommended to arrive to the game early to avoid long backups.

4:30 p.m. Doors Open to the Public

5:00 p.m. Alumni Game

7:30 p.m. Pre-Game

Please keep in mind of alternate ways to enter the parking lot of Wings Event Center. Sprinkle road will be backed up to the roundabouts, so please be aware that you can gain entry from the south by using Covington Road via both Sprinkle and Kilgore roads.

Entry to the game can be granted through doors 1 and 10 (located in the front of the building near the flag poles, door 3 (located on the south side of the building), as well as door 8 (located on the north side of the building).

Fans can enjoy $5 champagne and sparkling grape juice! A free cupcake will be given with every champagne purchase, while supplies last.

Fans can see all the game action on each one of the TVs in the concourse, as well as in the Zamboni Bar area (located behind section 11).

Single game tickets start at just $10 all season long and can be purchased at the Wings Event Center box office or at http://kwings.com/SingleGameTickets.

